Aberdeen teacher ‘living with hope’ for Sudanese family left behind after ceasefire ends

Romisa Albashir from Aberdeen said she had not been able to contact family members in Sudan for two days now.

By Lottie Hood
The British Government is working to evacuate 2,000 UK nationals from Sudan. Image: AP Photo/Marwan Ali
The British Government is working to evacuate 2,000 UK nationals from Sudan. Image: AP Photo/Marwan Ali

An Aberdeen teacher with family in Sudan has said they are “living with hope” that they get through the “dire” situation.

There is currently a tenuous 72-hour ceasefire in place – the fourth attempt to call a truce after fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15.

There is currently a tenuous 72-hour ceasefire in place – the fourth attempt to call a truce after fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15.

The British Government is trying to make the most of the window and is evacuating UK nationals.

However, for those from the country, they have very few options.

Miss Albashir said her family is living in “hope” and that she is particularly anxious as she has not spoken to them in two days.

Families in ‘dire and heart-breaking’ situation

Speaking on BBC’s GMS, the secondary school teacher said: “Normally I speak to them almost every day.

“It was easier to contact them initially but I think the last couple of days, there’s not been a lot of internet, there’s not been any phone signal either.”

Violence broke out in Sudan 10 days ago between army units loyal to military ruler, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. 

Romisa Albashir at a protest trying to raise awareness about the deteriorating political situation in Sudan, killings of civilians, internet blackout in 2019.<br />Image: Jim irvine.

The conflict has killed more than 400 people so far. It is believed there have also been around 20,000 new Sudanese refugee arrivals travelling to surrounding countries.

A lot of Miss Albashir’s family who lived in Sudan’s capital Khartoum have evacuated and gone to other towns and cities.

Even there she said they are affected by the lack of signal and internet and with banks and hospitals shutting their doors.

When asked how her family were coping, Miss Albashir said: “With a lot of hope and just that I’m afraid. It’s just such a dire situation.”

A lot of words but little action

While her friend from Aberdeen who is currently in Sudan might be able to get a flight back to the UK in the ceasefire window, Miss Albashir said those without passports do not have that option.

She said: “You just need to suffer and that’s it. There’s just not a lot of options.

“My uncle’s friend, for example, was going into the one hospital that was still open. He was going in for dialysis.

“He got shot dead in the hospital and this is someone that I’ve known since I was a wee girl and that’s the situation that they’re living in.

“It’s just very heartbreaking and it’s been a lot of words but so far we haven’t seen a lot of action.”

Banks and hospitals have been shutting in Sudan since the violence began. Image: AP Photo/Marwan Ali

Donald Gillies from Islay is hoping his niece Jennifer, a teacher in Sudan, will be evacuated but said time is running out.

Speaking on the radio show today, he said she was waiting for a phone call from UK officials about being transferred.

However, he added the UK Government’s response to the situation was “shameful” and credited worldwide media for pressuring them into action.

Mr Gillies said: “The planning should have been earlier, the preparation should have been earlier, the movement should have been earlier.

“Our citizens should have been prepared better.

“There has been a full military effort for the government staff but not the civilians who have been left behind feeling abandoned at the moment.”

‘Time is not on our side’

Mr Gillies said that although his niece now stands a better chance of getting out, agencies need to look at the “bigger picture” and the humanitarian issues behind it.

“We can’t have another failed state like Libya and Yemen,” he sad. “We need to be better as a people and humanitarians.”

Fire burning after a strike in Khartoum, Sudan, on Sunday, April 16. Image: AP Photo/Abdullah Moneim

In response the escalating situation, the British Government evacuated British diplomats and their families on Sunday.  

They hope to transport a remaining 2,000 UK nationals while the ceasefire is in effect.

However former joint operational commander in British Armed Forces, Ash Alexander Cooper, said time is not on their side.

While he said air is the fastest way to transport people, more people can be transported over land. But with this, there is increased risk and distance is also an issue.

Speaking on the radio programme, he added: “It’s very welcome clearly that there is a cease fire and 72 hours is a decent window but with the numbers that still need to be evacuated, it’s still all can be extremely touch and go.

“Time is not on our side and we must act as if every hour is our last and do everything we can to frontload more people earlier in the window.”

