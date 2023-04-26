Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car has overturned on a residential street in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Bedford Road at the junction to Kittybrewster Retail Park, shortly before 8pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene following reports of a Range Rover overturned.

The road was closed in both directions as officers worked to recover the vehicle.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The fire service was first notified about the crash at around 7.45pm.

Two fire engines from Aberdeen Central Fire Station were sent to the scene, but they were clear from the incident just minutes later.

Police have been approached for comment.