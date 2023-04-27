Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the night

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A small fire broke out in a building, believed to be a hotel, next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the night.

It happened at after 2.30am on East Burn Road in Stoneywood and resulted in three fire appliances attending the scene.

The fire and rescue service, which were were called to the scene at 2.40am, confirmed that crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and three PPV fans at the incident.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed that crews left the scene at 4.10am, adding: “There was a small fire within the building”.