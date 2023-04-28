Van and lorry crash closes A82 near Fort Augustus

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A82 Inverness to Fort Augustus road is closed due to a crash involving a van and a lorry.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident on the Highland road at about 6am.

Three fire appliances from Fort Augustus, Drumnadrochit and Foyers were deployed to the scene shortly after to assist. One appliance remains in attendance.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.10am, police received a report of a road crash involving a lorry and a van on the A82 at Fort Augustus.

“The road is closed in both directions with diversions in place. There are currently no reports of any injuries. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.”

NEW❗ ⌚ 07:27#A82 Invermoriston-Fort Augustus CLOSED in both directions due to a collision⛔ Emergency services are at scene🚔 Please #UseAltRoute where possible @NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/PWp6ThFNMg — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 28, 2023

More to follow.