Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Van and lorry crash closes A82 near Fort Augustus

Emergency services were called to the scene this morning.

By Denny Andonova
A82 crash
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash. Image: DC Thomson.

The A82 Inverness to Fort Augustus road is closed due to a crash involving a van and a lorry.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident on the Highland road at about 6am.

Three fire appliances from Fort Augustus, Drumnadrochit and Foyers were deployed to the scene shortly after to assist. One appliance remains in attendance.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.10am, police received a report of a road crash involving a lorry and a van on the A82 at Fort Augustus.

“The road is closed in both directions with diversions in place. There are currently no reports of any injuries. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.”

More to follow.

