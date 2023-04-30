Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, attracted the global singing sensation's attention in the middle of his show at P&J Live on Saturday night. By Bryan Rutherford April 30 2023, 8.52am Share Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5673148/michael-buble-orders-aberdeen-man-three-pints-and-has-a-drink-with-him/ Copy Link Michael Bublé ordered three pints for Lindsay Bartlet during his P&J Live performance. Images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]