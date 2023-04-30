Appeal for information launched after man found injured on Kincorth street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for help from the public after a man was found injured on a Kincorth street.

The 52-year-old was discovered on Cairngorm Drive at about 9.30am on Tuesday by a bus driver.

The driver stopped his vehicle in the road to protect the man from oncoming traffic and called the emergency services.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene but the extent of his injuries are not known.

Officers carried out door-to-door inquiries in the area and are now appealing to anyone who may have CCTV footage of the street to come forward.

PC Sam Stasiw said: “I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the man, or who has any information about what happened to him, to get in touch.

“Also, anyone with dash-cam footage or private CCTV of the Cairngorm Drive area from around the time is asked to please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.

“We are carrying out inquiries in the local area, checking CCTV and there are regular patrols.”

Anyone who does have information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0711 of April 25.