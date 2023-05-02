Emmerdale stars to take part in Inverurie charity fashion show next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emmerdale stars to take part in Inverurie charity fashion show next month

It links in with Emmerdale Extravaganza, which will see stars from the soap coming to the town, including Natalie Ann Jamieson (Amy Wyatt) and Ash Palmisciano (Matty Barton).

By Chris Cromar
Models will take to the catwalk for charity in Inverurie next month. Image: Marius C. Fabian/Douglas Kerr.
Emmerdale stars will take part in an Inverurie fashion show in June, with money being raised for cancer charity Ucan.

The Avant-Garde Fashion Show – The Big Bash, which will take place on Saturday, June 10 at Inverurie Town Hall and will also benefit other local charities as well.

It is being organised by Emma Cooper, who runs Aberdeen Models Unique (AMU) after her friend Susan Anne Petty – a hat and fascinator designer who owns Doocot Creations in Strathdon – came up with the idea.

Susan Anne Petty and Emma Cooper at one of the show’s rehearsals. Image: Marius C. Fabian/Douglas Kerr.

It will link in with Emmerdale Extravaganza, which will see stars of the soap visit the Aberdeenshire town, as well as the catwalk.

Officially called The Big Bash Scotland, it has raised more that £2 million for charity since it began in 2001, with Ucan being its official one this time round.

Two two-hour shows will take place on the same day, one starting at 11pm and the other at 3pm, with a packed schedule of entertainment, including performances from Highland dancers, a local choir, as well as singer and guitar player David Richardson.

Models are gearing up for the show. Image: Marius C. Fabian/Douglas Kerr.

There will be performances from “very inclusive and very diverse” AMU models, including ones who will travel from London and as far as Spain to be part of the event.

The models, of which 34 have said they want to be on the catwalk, will showcase the products of designers and outfits that have been donated, with people being able to purchase them at the event.

‘So excited about the show’

Mrs Cooper said: “I have 130 ladies and girls and when I put on these rehearsals they come along and we have a laugh. They’re so excited about the show.”

In March, Natalie Ann Jamieson and Ash Palmisciano – who play Amy Wyatt and Matty Barton on the Yorkshire-based soap – visited the town to promote this year’s event, however, Mrs Cooper is not allowed to say which stars will be taking part.

Emmerdale starts Natalie Ann Jamieson and Ash Palmisciano visited the town in March to promote the event. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Urging people to come along, Mrs Cooper added: “There’s going to be a lot of banter, a lot of audience interaction and we have wheelchair access, so it’s open to everyone. It’s not just a fashion show, it’s a family event and should be a lot of fun.”

