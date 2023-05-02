Emmerdale stars to take part in Inverurie charity fashion show next month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emmerdale stars will take part in an Inverurie fashion show in June, with money being raised for cancer charity Ucan.

The Avant-Garde Fashion Show – The Big Bash, which will take place on Saturday, June 10 at Inverurie Town Hall and will also benefit other local charities as well.

It is being organised by Emma Cooper, who runs Aberdeen Models Unique (AMU) after her friend Susan Anne Petty – a hat and fascinator designer who owns Doocot Creations in Strathdon – came up with the idea.

It will link in with Emmerdale Extravaganza, which will see stars of the soap visit the Aberdeenshire town, as well as the catwalk.

Officially called The Big Bash Scotland, it has raised more that £2 million for charity since it began in 2001, with Ucan being its official one this time round.

Two two-hour shows will take place on the same day, one starting at 11pm and the other at 3pm, with a packed schedule of entertainment, including performances from Highland dancers, a local choir, as well as singer and guitar player David Richardson.

There will be performances from “very inclusive and very diverse” AMU models, including ones who will travel from London and as far as Spain to be part of the event.

The models, of which 34 have said they want to be on the catwalk, will showcase the products of designers and outfits that have been donated, with people being able to purchase them at the event.

‘So excited about the show’

Mrs Cooper said: “I have 130 ladies and girls and when I put on these rehearsals they come along and we have a laugh. They’re so excited about the show.”

In March, Natalie Ann Jamieson and Ash Palmisciano – who play Amy Wyatt and Matty Barton on the Yorkshire-based soap – visited the town to promote this year’s event, however, Mrs Cooper is not allowed to say which stars will be taking part.

Urging people to come along, Mrs Cooper added: “There’s going to be a lot of banter, a lot of audience interaction and we have wheelchair access, so it’s open to everyone. It’s not just a fashion show, it’s a family event and should be a lot of fun.”