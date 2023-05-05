The Big Hop Trail: Aberdeenshire pupils hop into action to bring summer art trail to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Big Hop Trail: Aberdeenshire pupils hop into action to bring summer art trail to life

A trail of 40 colourful sculptures will be displayed across Grampian, Moray, Orkney and Shetland this summer.

By Denny Andonova
Artist MrASingh painting his hare sculpture for The Big Hop Trail with help from New Deer Primary School pupils Josephine Crowe and Elspeth Birnie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Artist MrASingh painting his hare sculpture for The Big Hop Trail with help from New Deer Primary School pupils Josephine Crowe and Elspeth Birnie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire pupils have hopped into action to bring this summer’s public art trail to life with bright colours and a pinch of creativity.

Elspeth Birnie and Josephine Crowe, both eight, got the chance to get their hands dirty and let their imagination loose on the blank canvas for The Big Hop trail.

The pupils from New Deer Primary School joined award-winning artist MrASingh as he began to transform his hare sculpture ImagineHare for Clan Cancer Support.

It’s one of 40 6ft hares that will spring up across Grampian, Moray, Orkney and Shetland in July to mark the charity’s 40th anniversary.

While a bit nervous at the start, Elspeth and Josephine were “really excited” to grab a brush and immerse themselves in painting the hare in sky-blue colours.

New Deer Primary School pupils Josephine and Elspeth (right) helped artist MrASingh paint his hare sculpture. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

They will later have the opportunity to submit their own designs for a mini sculpture, which they will work on with their peers as part of the Wee Hop trail.

This is the second time MrASingh has used his artistic talent to support Clan after taking part in the charity’s hugely popular Light the North trail in 2021.

With its vibrant colours, ImagineHare celebrates the magic of creativity and encourages people of all ages to embrace their inner child-like wonder.

MrASingh said: “I wanted to create a design that hopefully inspires not just children but also adults to trust their own imagination and creativity a little bit more.

Artist MrASingh wanted to inspire children and adults with his design. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s a fun and playful design with clouds, planets and stars to create a dreamland.

“One of the best parts of doing a public art trail like this is getting all the selfies from families – you can see how much joy it brings them, especially children.

“And as an artist, being able to give this gift to kids and get them involved at this stage of the trail is amazing.

“I know for a fact, they will be so proud of it when they see the sculpture they painted themselves out there.”

Big Hop Trail to raise both funds and awareness

Orgnaised by Clan Cancer Support and public art organisation Wild in Art, the Big Hop Trail will take place from July 2.

The colourful hare sculptures, designed and painted by some of the country’s most talented artists, will then go to auction in September, with funds going to Clan.

Scott Birnie, director of The Good Sleep Company which sponsored the ImagineHare sculpture, said they were thrilled to get involved in the project again.

Big Hop Trail
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He added: “It was such a good thing to be involved in last time around, so we jumped at the opportunity straight away again to help bring this to local areas.

“It’s wonderful to see the pictures of all the families standing beside them, knowing that this is something you’re part of.

“With this one running over the summer, we hope the art trail will have a greater reach to raise more awareness and, of course, fund to support Clan’s amazing work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The Eight Acres hotel is one of the largest in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Eight Acres gym members chasing refunds after Elgin hotel’s sudden closure
4
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
5
The visitor centre at Urquhart Castle has been shut. Image: Historic Environment Scotland.
Visitor centre at Urquhart Castle closed due to safety fears
6
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
3
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
8
Police appealing for information following series of break-ins at Highland properties.
Thieves used 4×4 to break into eight premises across Highlands
9
The giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, appeared yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?
2
10
The flames were visible above the harbour at Mallaig. Image: Angus MacDonald
Fire crews battle hill blaze in Mallaig for more than 12 hours

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]