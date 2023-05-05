IN PICTURES: Brave men dazzle with ‘phenomenal’ show as they take to stage for Friends of Anchor

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crowds packed Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom to loudly cheer on a group of 24 Brave models as they strutted their stuff for Friends of Anchor.

The charity’s all-male fashion show returned in full force at the Beach Ballroom yesterday evening.

The line-up of models – aged between 18 and 75 and all who have faced a cancer or haematology diagnosis at some point – were showered with applause and whoops as they made their way down the catwalk.

Working with professional choreographers and stylists since February, the men showed off their new modelling skills for their turnabouts on stage.

Loved ones cheered them on as the men modelled several different looks while adding their own unique flare and strut.

Models embrace Brave experience with ‘open arms’

Each of the 24 participants taking part this year have their own experience of cancer or haematology and have been sharing their stories in the lead up to the event.

Charity director, Sarah-Jane Hogg, said the men had embraced the glitz and glamour – despite it being out of many people’s comfort zone.

She said: “This year’s Brave guys put on a phenomenal show last night that’s sure to have made their loved ones extremely proud of them.

“We’re really grateful to our line-up, who’ve embraced the experience with open arms, even though it’s something that would be out of the comfort zone for many.

“Their efforts to gain model sponsorship have been extremely impressive and we look forward to announcing the fundraising total, with every penny going towards our Anchored Together appeal to support The Anchor Centre.”

Now in its fifth year, Brave has raised over £500,000 for Friends of Anchor since its inception in 2017.

This figure is expected to rise once the total raised is announced for the second and last night of the event tonight.

Here are some of the best pictures from Friends of Anchor’s Brave night captured by our photographer Darrell Benns.