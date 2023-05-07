A93 at Cambus O’May closed following two-car crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash in Deeside.

The A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road is closed at Cambus O’May.

Police got the call at 5.15pm.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance but the full extent of their injuries is unknown.

The road is currently closed between the B972 Pass of Ballater road and the A93 road and the A97 Dinnet to Huntly road and the A93 road.

The B9119, Cambus O’May to Westhill road has also been closed.

Two fire crews also attended the scene, one from Aboyne and one from Ballater. They used small tools to make the vehicle safe and left the scene at 7.15pm.

Traffic has been building in the area, which will have been busy as party-goers make their way home from coronation celebrations in Ballater.

A police spokeswoman said: “At 5.15pm on Sunday, May 7, we were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A93, at Cambus O’May area of Ballater.

“The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene.”

More as we get it.