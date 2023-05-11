Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Police and ambulance attend incident off Aberdeen’s Great Western Road Police were called to the scene at about 4.20pm. By Chris Cromar May 11 2023, 5.57pm Share Police and ambulance attend incident off Aberdeen’s Great Western Road Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5720383/aberdeen-west-end-incident/ Copy Link Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police and ambulance attended an incident in the west end of Aberdeen earlier today. Police were called to Salisbury Terrace, which is just off of Great Western Road, at about 4.20pm after receiving reports of concern for a person outside a property on the street. Both of the emergency services have now left the scene, with the ambulance service being contacted for comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close