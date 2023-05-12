Fraserburgh RNLI abandon training to pick up cruise ship casualty

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Fraserburgh lifeboat crew were called into action last night to assist a poorly cruise ship passenger.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) team were out on their regular training session when the call came through on Thursday, about 10 nautical miles from Fraserburgh.

Despite having had training sessions at 2pm, 6.30pm, and 8.30pm, the team still headed off at 10.30pm after a small crew change.

They were called to help a German passenger who was unwell on the cruise ship Aidabella.

It is a massive cruise ship costing £310 million and has been in service since 2008. It has 646 crew and can take 2,050 passengers.

Casualty’s wife ‘really pleased’

Fraserburgh lifeboat coxswain and mechanic Vic Sutherland led the team and was accompanied by RNLI volunteers Chay Cumming, Stephen Brown, Gubby Duncan, Scott Leye, Grant Morrison, Shane Richardson and Mark Ritchie.

Twenty minutes later Fraserburgh lifeboat met up with the cruise ship which was en route from Invergordon to Denmark, having come from Iceland when she was about 11 miles off Kinnaird Head.

In a post on social media, the Fraserburgh crew described how the casualty’s wife was “really pleased with how quickly and smoothly everything went”.

Cruise ship captain ‘very impressed’

Coxswain Sutherland said: “We had the advantage of being told exactly what we were going to as soon as we set off, so we were able to give some thought as to how we would approach things when we arrived on scene.

“The transfer went really very well, and the crew did fantastic work providing casualty care to the patient as we took him aboard the lifeboat and back to the station, where the coastguards were able to provide extra assistance.

“From there the casualty was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. We’re all hoping he’s okay and makes a speedy recovery.”

The captain of the Aidabella was also very impressed with the Fraserburgh lifeboat and crew thanking them for providing such a “quick and professional” service.

Fraserburgh lifeboat was refuelled and washed down ready for the next service and the crew debriefed at 2am.