Appeal launched to help trace missing Aberdeen woman

Officers are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing Aberdeen woman.

Lauren Milne, 30, was last seen in the Berryden area of the city at about 10.30pm on Thursday.

She is described as being 5ft 9ins, of slim build with blue eyes and long fair hair.

When last seen, she was wearing black joggers, a black puffer-style jacket and white Air Max trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0198 of May 11.