Fraserburgh school gate drop off ban could spread across Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roads could be closed surrounding schools across Aberdeenshire – if a trial in Fraserburgh goes well.

New “absolutely warranted” restrictions are to be brought in at peak times around South Park School.

The pilot scheme will begin at the end of the month.

And if it’s a success in Fraserburgh, it could be rolled out across Aberdeenshire.

Council chiefs want to stop queuing up at the school gates and to encourage more walking and cycling to school.

Philorth Avenue and St Modan’s Place will be closed for an hour during the morning and afternoon school runs.

Officials hope it will allow pupils to get to and from school more safely.

Police will enforce the rules during the 18-month test-run.

Fraserburgh school traffic ban “absolutely warranted”

Council bosses have developed the new rules in partnership with the school.

Talks on how to improve safety at Fraserburgh South Park have been going on for years.

The public was previously consulted on a number of options to help with problem parking, including installing traffic islands to make roads in the area one-way.

But the roads ban was approved by Banff and Buchan councillors last August.

Banff and Buchan committee chairwoman Doreen Mair said then that it was “absolutely warranted”.

Emergency services, blue badge holders, taxis and delivery vehicles will all be excluded from the ban.

The scheme will be the first of its kind in Aberdeenshire.

New signs are to be installed that will flash when the restrictions are in place, similar to the existing part-time 20mph signs.

When the lights are not flashing, the street will be open to all traffic as normal.

Similar restrictions like have been introduced across Scotland including in Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

‘Lots of schools in Aberdeenshire face similar issues’

And councillors from across Aberdeenshire believe there is appetite for similar in their own wards.

At a meeting of the infrastructure committee, councillor Glen Reid said he looked forward to hearing the outcome of the trial.

But he queried why it needed a full 18 months.

“I’m glad to see what’s happening at Fraserburgh South Park School, lots of schools in Aberdeenshire face similar issues,” he said.

“Surely you’d think one year would be the maximum time required to ascertain if it’s a success or not.

“If this is successful, I think a lot of members would be interested in having this replicated.”

The council’s transport strategy manager Martin Hall revealed other parts of Aberdeenshire would not have to wait for that length of time to bring in their own bans.