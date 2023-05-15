Fraserburgh school gate drop off ban could spread across Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh school gate drop off ban could spread across Aberdeenshire

The pilot scheme will be the first of its kind in Aberdeenshire, and will run for the next 18 months.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
New rules being introduced in Fraserburgh are aimed at stopping parents waiting outside South Park School. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.

Roads could be closed surrounding schools across Aberdeenshire – if a trial in Fraserburgh goes well.

New “absolutely warranted” restrictions are to be brought in at peak times around South Park School.

The pilot scheme will begin at the end of the month.

And if it’s a success in Fraserburgh, it could be rolled out across Aberdeenshire.

Council chiefs want to stop queuing up at the school gates and to encourage more walking and cycling to school.

Philorth Avenue and St Modan’s Place will be closed for an hour during the morning and afternoon school runs.

Officials hope it will allow pupils to get to and from school more safely.

Police will enforce the rules during the 18-month test-run.

Fraserburgh school traffic ban “absolutely warranted”

Council bosses have developed the new rules in partnership with the school.

Talks on how to improve safety at Fraserburgh South Park have been going on for years.

The traffic ban will help to ease congestion around Fraserburgh South Park Primary School.<br />Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.

The public was previously consulted on a number of options to help with problem parking, including installing traffic islands to make roads in the area one-way.

But the roads ban was approved by Banff and Buchan councillors last August.

Banff and Buchan committee chairwoman Doreen Mair said then that it was “absolutely warranted”.

Emergency services, blue badge holders, taxis and delivery vehicles will all be excluded from the ban.

The scheme will be the first of its kind in Aberdeenshire.

New flashing signs will be put in place to signal the traffic ban – similar to existing 20mph signs like this one. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

New signs are to be installed that will flash when the restrictions are in place, similar to the existing part-time 20mph signs.

When the lights are not flashing, the street will be open to all traffic as normal.

Similar restrictions like have been introduced across Scotland including in Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

‘Lots of schools in Aberdeenshire face similar issues’

And councillors from across Aberdeenshire believe there is appetite for similar in their own wards.

At a meeting of the infrastructure committee, councillor Glen Reid said he looked forward to hearing the outcome of the trial.

East Garioch councillor Glen Reid said there was interest in introducing the ban to other areas outside Fraserburgh. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

But he queried why it needed a full 18 months.

“I’m glad to see what’s happening at Fraserburgh South Park School, lots of schools in Aberdeenshire face similar issues,” he said.

“Surely you’d think one year would be the maximum time required to ascertain if it’s a success or not.

“If this is successful, I think a lot of members would be interested in having this replicated.”

The council’s transport strategy manager Martin Hall revealed other parts of Aberdeenshire would not have to wait for that length of time to bring in their own bans.

