Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen RNLI seeks fundraisers for a summer at the coast

Applications are open to become one of the RNLI face-to-face fundraisers in Aberdeen.

By Tiana Mudkavi
Aberdeen RNLI is searching for a fundraiser to add to its ranks. Image: Aberdeen RNLI
Aberdeen’s RNLI branch is searching for a fundraiser to help boost the charity’s finances.

This vital role includes sharing safety messages and encouraging new supporters to sign up and donate to the lifesaving charity.

Those with interpersonal skills, who are dynamic and engaging, are encouraged to sign up for the post.

The role offers flexible working around the coast as volunteers deliver lifesaving messages to maintain beach safety and inspire new supporters to donate. The fundraising role offers competitive rates of pay while developing valuable skills.

Lucy Hampson, senior face-to-face fundraising manager, said: “Our face-to-face fundraisers help thousands of people every year, delivering lifesaving safety messaging to help people to enjoy the coast safely.

“The role is the perfect fit for anyone who is friendly, energetic and able to talk to anyone. We provide full, high-quality training to make sure that all our fundraisers feel confident and capable of being a lifesaving ambassador.

“I’d encourage anyone, no matter what career you are considering, to take up the challenge and apply for a face-to-face fundraising role.”

Existing RNLI volunteers

The positive work of volunteers has been evident in Aberdeen.

In January 2023, a young RNLI volunteer from Aberdeen was provided with a year of training to receive the vital skills required for the role, after a donation from retail company, Scotmid. The funding ensured that the volunteer could follow in his father’s footsteps by saving lives at sea.

The achievements of volunteers was celebrated after a person was rescued from the River Dee in September 2021. Arron Gray, a volunteer, was just 17 at the time.

RNLI face-to-face fundraising vacancies are available now, with a range of hours from part-time to full-time. To apply or find out more information, visit RNLI.org/FundraiserJobs

Editor's Picks

Conversation

