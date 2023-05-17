Air ambulance lands in Kellands Park in Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have been called to Inverurie in response to an incident.

The air ambulance landed in the town’s Kellands Park at about 1pm today.

Residents also reported seeing an ambulance vehicle and police at the scene at the time.

It is understood that Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was the group tasked to respond.

Police have confirmed they were only called to assist the ambulance service in the area.

The nature of the incident in Inverurie has not been confirmed at this time.

The ambulance service and SCAA have been contacted to comment.