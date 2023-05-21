Aberdeenshire Council’s Conservative leader ousted months after being branded ‘village fool’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire Council’s Conservative leader ousted months after being branded ‘village fool’

Mark Findlater was replaced following a vote at the group's AGM last night.

By David Mackay and Adele Merson
Mark Findlater was only appointed leader of Aberdeenshire Council in May last year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council’s leader Mark Findlater has been ousted amidst reports of unrest within the Conservative group.

Rumours about internal splits within the council chambers emerged just months after last year’s election.

In November last year, Mr Findlater was forced to deny claims of unrest that had emerged during the process of setting a five-year plan for priorities.

It came amidst reports from adiminstration insiders that the Troup councillor was a “village fool” and “all over the place”.

What happened to Mark Findlater?

Conservative councillors on Aberdeenshire Council met on Saturday night for their annual general meeting.

Political parties and groups will elect leaders and office bearers every year with a convention that leaders will not be opposed in votes if they wish to continue.

Today the local Conservative group has announced Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen has been elected as the new leader.

Gillian Owen is the new leader of Aberdeenshire Council’s Conservative group. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

She said: “I would like to thank members for their backing at the AGM vote.

“Since he was first elected, Mark has been an exemplary councillor, and deserves credit for his hard work and commitment to Troup and all of Aberdeenshire.”

Mr Findlater added: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the Aberdeenshire Conservative group during one of the most challenging times local democracy has faced.

“I wish Gillian all the best in her new role.”

Banff and District councillor Stewart Adams was elected deputy leader of the Conservative group.

What happens to Aberdeenshire Council now?

Aberdeenshire Council is currently run by a Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Independent administration.

As the Tories are the largest party, it would be expected that Mrs Owen would be confirmed as the new council leader.

However, changes in the leadership of the council need to be agreed by all councillors at the next full council meeting.

Gillian Owen is expected to be named as the new leader of Aberdeenshire Council. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The change in leadership of Aberdeenshire Council is the third to happen in the north-east in the 12 months since the elections.

Just last week it was revealed Alex Nicoll, the SNP co-leader at Aberdeen City Council, would not seek reelection at last week’s AGM. He was replaced by Christian Allard.

And in July last year Conservative Neil McLennan ended his short two-month tenure as co-leader at Moray Council amid conflicting reports about whether he resigned or was ousted.

His former Conservative co-leader colleague Kathleen Robertson has since continue as sole leader.

Who is Gillian Owen?

Gillian Owen once said it was working with former Prime Minister Theresa May that inspired her to stand for election.

She first met Ms May while working in London as a Tory party agent more than 30 years ago.

The Conservative councillor went on to work with the ex-prime minister for 10 years in Maidenhead, which became Mrs May’s seat in 1997.

They became friends and Mrs May attended the councillor’s wedding to husband Steven, as well as her son Alex’s christening.

Theresa May made a campaign visit to Crathes while prime minister in 2017. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Mrs Owen credits her well-known friend with inspiring her to enter politics, after she moved to the north-east in 2005.

She was first elected to Aberdeenshire Council in 2007 to represent Ellon and District, serving more than 16 years.

Speaking in 2016, Councillor Owen said: “With Theresa she was continually knocking on doors, that’s what set her apart from everybody else. She never stopped campaigning.”

She has been chair of the council’s education and children’s services committee since 2017, before being named new leader of the local authority.

[[title]]