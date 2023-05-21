Aberdeenshire Council’s Conservative leader ousted months after being branded ‘village fool’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council’s leader Mark Findlater has been ousted amidst reports of unrest within the Conservative group.

Rumours about internal splits within the council chambers emerged just months after last year’s election.

In November last year, Mr Findlater was forced to deny claims of unrest that had emerged during the process of setting a five-year plan for priorities.

It came amidst reports from adiminstration insiders that the Troup councillor was a “village fool” and “all over the place”.

What happened to Mark Findlater?

Conservative councillors on Aberdeenshire Council met on Saturday night for their annual general meeting.

Political parties and groups will elect leaders and office bearers every year with a convention that leaders will not be opposed in votes if they wish to continue.

Today the local Conservative group has announced Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen has been elected as the new leader.

She said: “I would like to thank members for their backing at the AGM vote.

“Since he was first elected, Mark has been an exemplary councillor, and deserves credit for his hard work and commitment to Troup and all of Aberdeenshire.”

Mr Findlater added: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the Aberdeenshire Conservative group during one of the most challenging times local democracy has faced.

“I wish Gillian all the best in her new role.”

Banff and District councillor Stewart Adams was elected deputy leader of the Conservative group.

What happens to Aberdeenshire Council now?

Aberdeenshire Council is currently run by a Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Independent administration.

As the Tories are the largest party, it would be expected that Mrs Owen would be confirmed as the new council leader.

However, changes in the leadership of the council need to be agreed by all councillors at the next full council meeting.

The change in leadership of Aberdeenshire Council is the third to happen in the north-east in the 12 months since the elections.

Just last week it was revealed Alex Nicoll, the SNP co-leader at Aberdeen City Council, would not seek reelection at last week’s AGM. He was replaced by Christian Allard.

And in July last year Conservative Neil McLennan ended his short two-month tenure as co-leader at Moray Council amid conflicting reports about whether he resigned or was ousted.

His former Conservative co-leader colleague Kathleen Robertson has since continue as sole leader.

Who is Gillian Owen?

Gillian Owen once said it was working with former Prime Minister Theresa May that inspired her to stand for election.

She first met Ms May while working in London as a Tory party agent more than 30 years ago.

The Conservative councillor went on to work with the ex-prime minister for 10 years in Maidenhead, which became Mrs May’s seat in 1997.

They became friends and Mrs May attended the councillor’s wedding to husband Steven, as well as her son Alex’s christening.

Mrs Owen credits her well-known friend with inspiring her to enter politics, after she moved to the north-east in 2005.

She was first elected to Aberdeenshire Council in 2007 to represent Ellon and District, serving more than 16 years.

Speaking in 2016, Councillor Owen said: “With Theresa she was continually knocking on doors, that’s what set her apart from everybody else. She never stopped campaigning.”

She has been chair of the council’s education and children’s services committee since 2017, before being named new leader of the local authority.