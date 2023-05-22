Injured fisherman airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fisherman has been airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen after falling overboard.

The man is believed to have fallen overboard from an Arbroath-registered creel boat on Monday morning.

The incident happened more than 25 miles off the Angus coast.

Arbroath lifeboat crew was alerted around 10am.

However, the man was picked up by a coastguard helicopter.

The aircraft is believed to have been on a training mission and was able to make its way to the scene.

The fisherman is thought to have suffered a leg injury and was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His condition and the exact details of the rescue have not been released.

The helicopter’s proximity meant Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat Inchcape did not launch.