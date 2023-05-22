Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Injured fisherman airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary A coastguard helicopter carried out the rescue mission nearly 30 miles off the Angus coast. By Graham Brown May 22 2023, 1.56pm Share Injured fisherman airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5755984/angus-fisherman-airlifted-to-hospital/ Copy Link 0 comment The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) after falling overboard. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A fisherman has been airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen after falling overboard. The man is believed to have fallen overboard from an Arbroath-registered creel boat on Monday morning. The incident happened more than 25 miles off the Angus coast. Arbroath lifeboat crew was alerted around 10am. However, the man was picked up by a coastguard helicopter. The rescue took place in the open North Sea beyond the Bell Rock lighthouse off the Angus coast. The aircraft is believed to have been on a training mission and was able to make its way to the scene. The fisherman is thought to have suffered a leg injury and was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition and the exact details of the rescue have not been released. The helicopter’s proximity meant Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat Inchcape did not launch. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation