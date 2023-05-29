‘It is the shopping anchor’ for Union Street’: M&S boss invited to join city regeneration talks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A taskforce set up to rejuvenate Union Street has written to the boss of M&S to reiterate its importance to Aberdeen.

Bob Keiller, chairman of Our Union Street, believes Marks and Spencer at St Nicholas is the “shopping anchor” for the city’s high street.

He has now written to chief executive Stuart Machin to highlight the store’s importance – while also inviting him to join roundtable talks on the city’s regeneration next month.

In November, M&S announced it was accelerating the closure of 68 UK stores – prompting concern about the fate of the Granite City’s largest branch.

Bosses have remained tight-lipped despite repeated calls for clarity from politicians and city leaders since the initial plans emerged in May 2021.

In his letter, Mr Keiller said he would “welcome” the opportunity to discuss Mr Machin’s plans for Aberdeen.

He wrote: “Speculation has persisted for some time that M&S plans to expand its presence in the Union Square mall.

“We understand that the terms of these deals can mean landlords seeking an exclusivity that would preclude you from other city centre locations. This may or may not be on the cards for Aberdeen, but if it is, we would implore you to resist such a condition and maintain your city centre presence at St Nicholas.

M&S has ‘enormous’ importance to city centre

“You have said that M&S anchors communities up and down the country, and that this is a responsibility you take seriously.

“I would like to be plain in stating that the M&S flagship store at Aberdeen St Nicholas is the shopping anchor for Union Street; your presence is of enormous importance to our city centre.”

The letter also praises M&S’s “remarkable turnaround” after sharing its 2022/23 full year results last week, which showed an 11.5% sales growth.

Mr Keiller described the chain as “business close to the hearts of so many” as he invited Mr Machin to take part in discussions about city centre regeneration.

On June 6, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce will host a private roundtable discussion on city centre regeneration with Sir Howard Bernstein.

New civic pride opens up opportunity

Our Union Street brings together the chamber, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired among others, including the region’s economic development group, local companies and the public.

In the eight weeks since its launch, more than 10,000 ideas on how to breathe new life into Union Street have been submitted.

These have ranged from attracting more independent businesses, creating a covered area and play areas and even installing a zip slide or running track down the Granite Mile.

Mr Keiller told Mr Machin: “This newly-ignited civic pride – alongside a rates revaluation which has slashed business rates for vast swathes of our city centre, including your own premises – has given us an enormous opportunity to line this famous street with shops and vibrancy once more.”