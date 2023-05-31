Let’s Kick it Together returns in Turriff for a rematch to raise awareness of mental health issues

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Let’s Kick This Together, a charity football derby launched last year by Turriff businesses is returning again.

But this time the event – to raise awareness of mental health issues – will be a tournament involving 34 north-east teams.

Organised by Darren Findlay of Chapman Electrical and Ryan Morrison of Ardinn Homes, the event began as a football match between teams from the two businesses.

The event was so successful it was opened up to more teams and players going head to head in a five-a-side play off in Turriff.

Let’s Kick it Together all about mental health

This year’s event, which takes place on Saturday, June 17 at the home of Turriff United Football Club will involve 170 players, most of whom will come from trades and businesses across the area.

Each team is contributing a £100 participation fee with all funds raised going to the 2023 designated charities.

The charities are Men United, a peer support group based in Peterhead, and Mental Health Aberdeen which provides free counselling throughout the area.

Funds are also being raised through a series of pre-event fundraisers, and from activities at the community family fun day.

Last year, £12,000 was raised for Home Start and Turning Point whose services include mental health support across the North-east.

“The main reason for organising the first Let’s Kick This Together was to raise awareness that it’s okay not to be okay,” said Mr Findlay.

‘Never about the final figure’

“It was never about the final figure, but we were blown away by the total raised last year which went towards supporting the vital work that Home Start and Turning Point do for local communities.

“We’ve not set a fundraising target this year, as the main reason for this is still to raise awareness of mental health issues.”

Mr Morrison said: “After last year’s match we were keen to see what interest there would be in organising a tournament and the uptake has been amazing with 34 teams signing up.

“It’s a chance for us all to get together, play some football and have a few laughs while supporting a very good cause. If we can help just one person while doing that then the event will have been a success.”

Annie Kenyon Developments returns as main sponsor for the event.

“It’s great watching this year’s tournament develop,” said Ms Kenyon. “We’re very pleased to be involved again and to continue to help promote the message that it’s okay not be okay.”

The organisers say that Let’s Kick This Together wouldn’t be such a success without help and support from the community and local businesses.