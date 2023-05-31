Let’s Kick it Together returns in Turriff for a rematch to raise awareness of mental health issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Let’s Kick it Together returns in Turriff for a rematch to raise awareness of mental health issues

Thirty-four teams will compete in a fundraising tournament this June.

By Louise Glen
Organisers of Let's Kick it Together Darren Findlay (left) and Ryan Morrison.
Let's Kick it Together organisers Darren Findlay (left) and Ryan Morrison Image: Let's Kick It Together.

Let’s Kick This Together, a charity football derby launched last year by Turriff businesses is returning again.

But this time the event – to raise awareness of mental health issues – will be a tournament involving 34 north-east teams.

Organised by Darren Findlay of Chapman Electrical and Ryan Morrison of Ardinn Homes, the event began as a football match between teams from the two businesses.

The event was so successful  it was opened up to more teams and players going head to head in a five-a-side play off in Turriff.

Let’s Kick it Together all about mental health

This year’s event, which takes place on Saturday, June 17 at the home of Turriff United Football Club will involve 170 players, most of whom will come from trades and businesses across the area.

Each team is contributing a £100 participation fee with all funds raised going to the 2023 designated charities.

An aerial view of The Haughs in Turriff, the grass is well cut with the stand in the background.
The Haughs, Turriff. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

The charities are Men United, a peer support group based in Peterhead, and Mental Health Aberdeen which provides free counselling throughout the area.

Funds are also being raised through a series of pre-event fundraisers, and from activities at the community family fun day.

Last year, £12,000 was raised for Home Start and Turning Point whose services include mental health support across the North-east.

“The main reason for organising the first Let’s Kick This Together was to raise awareness that it’s okay not to be okay,” said Mr Findlay.

‘Never about the final figure’

“It was never about the final figure, but we were blown away by the total raised last year which went towards supporting the vital work that Home Start and Turning Point do for local communities.

“We’ve not set a fundraising target this year, as the main reason for this is still to raise awareness of mental health issues.”

Mr Morrison said: “After last year’s match we were keen to see what interest there would be in organising a tournament and the uptake has been amazing with 34 teams signing up.

“It’s a chance for us all to get together, play some football and have a few laughs while supporting a very good cause. If we can help just one person while doing that then the event will have been a success.”

Annie Kenyon Developments returns as main sponsor for the event.

“It’s great watching this year’s tournament develop,” said Ms Kenyon. “We’re very pleased to be involved again and to continue to help promote the message that it’s okay not be okay.”

The organisers say that Let’s Kick This Together wouldn’t be such a success without help and support from the community and local businesses.

