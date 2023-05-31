Woman missing from Fraserburgh found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman missing from Fraserburgh has been traced safe and well.

Police had appealed for the public’s help to trace Ruby Hunter who had been reported missing.

Ms Hunter was last seen about midnight on Monday May 29 in the Fraserburgh area.

She was later traced safe and well.

A police spokeswoman said: “Ruby Hunter, who was reported missing from Fraserburgh has been found safe and well.

“Thanks to all who engaged with our appeal.”

Missing People services

Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

The service can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000.

For further details please visit the Missing People website.