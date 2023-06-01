Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Unhappy Meal: Mum’s fury at McDonald’s staff who refused to serve her at drive-thru because she was on foot Leigh Mair has now been fined the equivalent of 86 Happy Meals after she assaulted staff at the Bucksburn fast food restaurant. By David McPhee June 1 2023, 11.45am Share Unhappy Meal: Mum’s fury at McDonald’s staff who refused to serve her at drive-thru because she was on foot Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5791861/mum-attacked-mcdonalds-staff-who-refused-to-sell-her-happy-meal/ Copy Link Leigh Mair attacked McDonalds staff when they wouldn't serve her at the drive-thru because she was on foot. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]