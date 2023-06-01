Aberdeen and Inverness ScotRail services facing disruption due to broken down sleeper train

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen and Inverness ScotRail services to Edinburgh could experience delays following a fault on the Sleeper service.

Reports of a fault on the 4.39am Sleeper service from Edinburgh to Aberdeen were reported at around 7am today.

The train broke down between Kirkcaldy and Markinch blocking the line to Edinburgh.

After staff on board were unable to overcome the fault, an assisting locomotive was dispatched to help.

/1⚠️ The Sleeper service to Aberdeen has developed a fault just north of Kirkcaldy meaning we are currently unable to run trains from Edinburgh via Kirkcaldy. Where possible, these will be diverted via Cowdenbeath. We are still able to run trains from Fife towards Edinburgh. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 1, 2023

While trains are still able to run from Kirkcaldy towards Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness services will be diverted via Cowdenbeath.

ScotRail said these services may face delays until around 10am.