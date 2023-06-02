Concerns raised about increase in north-east childcare staff absences due to mental health

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns have been raised about the increase of nursery and childminding staff in the north-east who have been off work due to mental health over the past five years.

A freedom of information request from the Scottish Conservatives revealed more than 350 absences in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire between 2018 and 2023.

More than 8,000 nursery and childminding staff members across Scotland have been absent across Scotland in five years – with an overall increase of 53%.

Aberdeenshire MSP Alexander Burnett has accused the Scottish Government of “neglecting” the childcare sector and has called for pressure on staff to be eased.

However, the Scottish Government says it has invested £2 million since 2020 to specifically help the wellbeing of the workforce.

Increase across north-east

The Tory MSP has highlighted the figures in the north-east, which show 168 local authority nursery and childminding staff have been off work due to mental health in Aberdeenshire.

The number of absences in the region increased each year from 2018 until this year, with 22 in 2018-2019 compared to 37 in 2022-2023.

There were 32, 33 and 44 people off work in 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 respectively.

Aberdeenshire Council added its staffing levels have also increased by 85%.

Meanwhile, a further 194 workers from Aberdeen City Council’s early learning and childcare services had to take time off due to illness over the five-year period.

A five-year high was reached in Aberdeen in 2022-2023 with a total of 68 absences.

In the four years prior, there were 24, 32, 26 and then 44 people off sick.

The FOI findings also show an increase in mental health absences in Moray, the Highlands, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Resources for staff

Mr Burnett has called on ministers to fully resource services in Aberdeenshire and across the north-east to support “overwhelmed” staff.

He said: “These alarming figures point to a mental health crisis among early years and childcare staff across the north-east.

“The Scottish Government’s botched rollout of free childcare has pushed many businesses in the north-east to the brink and also resulted in an exodus of childminders.

“The work that early years and childcare staff carry out in Aberdeenshire is invaluable and often allows parents to go back to work. That only helps boost the local economy and supports young families.

“But it is extremely sad that our childcare staff are so overwhelmed and demoralised and it is little wonder we are seeing so many sick days being taken.”

Increased staffing levels

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Since 2018, we have increased staffing levels by 85% to support settings to meet extra demand as a result of the of the expansion to 1,140 hours of funded early learning and childcare.

“Our staffing numbers have risen from 446 in 2018/19 to 824 in 2022/23.

“As a result we have not seen a real-time increase in absence levels among staff due to mental health issues.

“However, we recognise the issue and our employees’ wellbeing is vitally important and it’s the reason why we provide a comprehensive package of support to all of our staff.

“We routinely monitor staffing levels and support managers and their settings if and when there are specific issues.

“Alongside a regular wellbeing newsletter, we provide a 24/7 phone service that offers a wide range of care and support specialists to all employees.

“We also have an assistance programme for anyone that wants to actively work on their mental wellbeing.”

Investment in wellbeing

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Helping nursery and childcare staff with their mental health and emotional wellbeing is of critical importance to the Scottish Government.

“Since October 2020, we have invested over £2 million in the wellbeing of the whole education workforce, and we have worked with Early Years Scotland to develop a suite of resources and online tools specifically to support childcare practitioners.

“We are grateful to the hard-working professionals in the early learning and childcare sector for everything they have done to successfully deliver the 1,140 programme and to support Scotland’s children and families through the challenges of the last few years.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.