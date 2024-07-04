Luxury Aberdeen penthouse with city and sea views hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Aberdeen penthouse with city and sea views hits the market

The two-floor property is located in the Kepplestone development in the city's west-end.

By Ross Hempseed
Luxury Aberdeen penthouse for sale.
101 Queens Highland in Aberdeen is up for sale. Image: ASPC.

A luxury two-floor penthouse in Aberdeen with views overlooking the city could be yours for £525,000.

Known as 101 Queens Highlands, the property is on the top floor, within the “desirable and prestigious” Kepplestone development in the city’s west end.

The property covers two floors, offering some of the most spacious interiors at that height in Aberdeen.

The massive lounge area. Image: ASPC.
The lounge’s unique curved design. Image: ASPC.

On entry, you cannot overlook the expansive lounge area with large windows overlooking the city.

The interesting curved design of the lounge creates a natural flow around the room, with a modern and sleek aesthetic whilst flooded with light.

The entrance hall has access to all accommodation, three storage cupboards and a curved staircase leading to the upper floor.

The sleek kitchen/diner. Image: ASPC.
Large windows make the kitchen a bright and open space. Image: ASPC.

To the left of the lounge area is the large kitchen/diner with a central island and modern appliances – everything a cook and host could want.

It also features floor-to-ceiling windows which extend up, creating a bright and airy space.

Luxury penthouse has both city and sea views

Also on the main floor is a separate shower room/guest toilet, a spacious guest bedroom with ensuite and another bedroom, currently used as a gym.

Terrace accessed via the kitchen. Image: ASPC.

One of the property’s highlights is the two terraces, one accessed via the kitchen and the other from both bedrooms.

These offer outstanding city views and the North Sea and are the ideal place for a summer evening/dinner party.

The landing/office. Image: ASPC.

Heading up the curved staircase to the upper floor, you have a large landing currently used as an office.

To the right is the master bedroom, which maintains the minimal and sleek design, seen throughout the house.

The master bedroom. Image: ASPC.
The master bathroom. Image: ASPC.

The room also features floor-to-ceiling windows offering superb views – a great way to wake up.

Off the bedroom is the ensuite in a black and white aesthetic with a bathtub and rainfall shower.

Lastly, the master bedroom has access to its own balcony, which wraps around the outside of the building.

The wrap-around balcony accessed from the master bedroom. Image: ASPC.
Views over the city and out to the North Sea. Image: ASPC.

The building itself, has an onsite concierge service, 24-hour security CCTV and private parking.

The penthouse is currently listed on ASPC for £525,000.

