Luxury Aberdeen penthouse with city and sea views hits the market

A luxury two-floor penthouse in Aberdeen with views overlooking the city could be yours for £525,000.

Known as 101 Queens Highlands, the property is on the top floor, within the “desirable and prestigious” Kepplestone development in the city’s west end.

The property covers two floors, offering some of the most spacious interiors at that height in Aberdeen.

On entry, you cannot overlook the expansive lounge area with large windows overlooking the city.

The interesting curved design of the lounge creates a natural flow around the room, with a modern and sleek aesthetic whilst flooded with light.

The entrance hall has access to all accommodation, three storage cupboards and a curved staircase leading to the upper floor.

To the left of the lounge area is the large kitchen/diner with a central island and modern appliances – everything a cook and host could want.

It also features floor-to-ceiling windows which extend up, creating a bright and airy space.

Luxury penthouse has both city and sea views

Also on the main floor is a separate shower room/guest toilet, a spacious guest bedroom with ensuite and another bedroom, currently used as a gym.

One of the property’s highlights is the two terraces, one accessed via the kitchen and the other from both bedrooms.

These offer outstanding city views and the North Sea and are the ideal place for a summer evening/dinner party.

Heading up the curved staircase to the upper floor, you have a large landing currently used as an office.

To the right is the master bedroom, which maintains the minimal and sleek design, seen throughout the house.

The room also features floor-to-ceiling windows offering superb views – a great way to wake up.

Off the bedroom is the ensuite in a black and white aesthetic with a bathtub and rainfall shower.

Lastly, the master bedroom has access to its own balcony, which wraps around the outside of the building.

The building itself, has an onsite concierge service, 24-hour security CCTV and private parking.

The penthouse is currently listed on ASPC for £525,000.