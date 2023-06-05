Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Teen arrested in connection with the death of a man in Fraserburgh Police will remain in the area to reassure residents over the next few days. By Lottie Hood and Lauren Taylor June 5 2023, 7.27pm Share Teen arrested in connection with the death of a man in Fraserburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5810854/teen-arrested-fraserburgh-death-man/ Copy Link A 19-year-old has been arrested following a major incident in Fraserburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]