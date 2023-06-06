Refurbishment of Speyside nursery due to begin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £900,000 project to upgrade a Speyside nursery and bring facilities up to a national standard is due to get started.

The major refurbishment work to nursery facilities at Aberlour Primary School is part of Moray Council’s £17.5m early learning and childcare (ELC) expansion programme.

It will involve upgrading the nursery’s toilets and kitchen, as well as installing new flooring and enhancing its outdoor learning space.

The ELC setting is also shared by the privately operated Aberlour and Craigellachie Pre School Nursery.

Children and staff will temporarily relocate to Speyside High School from the start of the new term in August, with works scheduled for completion over the following eight weeks.

‘Exciting opportunities’

Moray Council’s early years service manager Hazel Sly said: “We’re grateful for the support of families, staff and the community as we worked to progress the Aberlour project, and in particular Speyside High head teacher Patricia Goodbrand, whose flexible approach means the long-awaited refurbishment is now on track.”

Mrs Goodbrand added: “Temporarily co-locating with us will bring exciting opportunities for the younger children and secondary pupils to learn together.

“While the younger children and staff can look forward to returning to much improved facilities after the October break, we look forward to some new ways of learning for that short time.”