Peterhead mum ‘absolutely disgusted’ after finding lewd photo near school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Peterhead mum has spoken of her disgust at finding lewd photos of a man near a primary school.

Natalie Day and her seven-year-old daughter Sofie were walking to Dales Park School at 8.45am yesterday when the youngster saw a photo sticking out of an envelope on the pavement of Berryden Road.

Mrs Day was suspicious and took it from her daughter before she could see what it was. She was “absolutely horrified” when she realised the picture showed a man’s private parts.

The mum told The Press and Journal she is “absolutely fuming” that someone left the image so close to a school, in an area where there are lots of children.

Mrs Day said: “My daughter could have picked that up and seen it if I hadn’t grabbed it first or any other child could have.

“I was absolutely disgusted, my daughter almost picked it up, and the thought that any other child walking to school could have found it.”

‘Keep an eye out’

Mrs Day has reported it to the police who took the photo and told her they would inform community wards to “keep an eye out” for more.

She also shared her story on Facebook, where several others said they had also found lewd photos in the area.

One woman even said she’d found a photo on her doorstep.

Police have been contacted for comment.