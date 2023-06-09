Peterhead mum ‘absolutely disgusted’ after finding lewd photo near school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead mum ‘absolutely disgusted’ after finding lewd photo near school

Natalie Day and her seven-year-old were walking to Dales Park Primary when they spotted a photo in an envelope.

By Chris Cromar
Berryden Road in Peterhead.
The photo was found in the town's Berryden Road. Image: Google Maps.

A Peterhead mum has spoken of her disgust at finding lewd photos of a man near a primary school.

Natalie Day and her seven-year-old daughter Sofie were walking to Dales Park School at 8.45am yesterday when the youngster saw a photo sticking out of an envelope on the pavement of Berryden Road.

Mrs Day was suspicious and took it from her daughter before she could see what it was. She was “absolutely horrified” when she realised the picture showed a man’s private parts.

The mum told The Press and Journal she is “absolutely fuming” that someone left the image so close to a school, in an area where there are lots of children.

Mrs Day said: “My daughter could have picked that up and seen it if I hadn’t grabbed it first or any other child could have.

“I was absolutely disgusted, my daughter almost picked it up, and the thought that any other child walking to school could have found it.”

‘Keep an eye out’

Mrs Day has reported it to the police who took the photo and told her they would inform community wards to “keep an eye out” for more.

She also shared her story on Facebook, where several others said they had also found lewd photos in the area.

One woman even said she’d found a photo on her doorstep.

Police have been contacted for comment.

