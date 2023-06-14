Three engines stolen from boats at Cairnbulg Harbour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three engines were stolen from boats at the harbour on Fraserburgh Bay while attempts were made to take a further two.

It is believed the incident at Cairnbulg took place at about 2am on Monday.

Police have reported two men were seen “acting suspiciously” in the area at the time and have launched an appeal for witnesses.

Police seeking CCTV footage

Constable Michael Adam, from Fraserburgh Police Station, said: “Cairnbulg is a small place and there is only one road in and out of the harbour area.

“There is a chance that any nearby residents may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage which shows the suspects arriving or leaving.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information or potential footage to please come forward.”

Anoyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2198 of June 12.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.