Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach

A wildfire has broken out to the north of Aberdeen beach, with flames being seen from as far as the Sir Duncan Rice Library.

It has taken place to the north of the River Don in Bridge of Don, next to the Donmouth Local Nature Reserve.

Two fire appliances are currently at the incident.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We’re in attendance at the moment beside the Donmouth Nature Reserve in Bridge of Don.”

The fire services were made aware of the blaze starting at 5.52pm.

Just recently, two major wildfire have taken place in the Highlands, at Cannich and Daviot respectively, with another currently ongoing near Torlundy.