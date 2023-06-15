Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire ‘Smoking gun’: Embezzlement trial hears of ‘damning’ paperwork found in solicitor’s desk Demand letters from HMRC officials that showed John Sinclair owed more than £66,000 in unpaid taxes were discovered by colleagues. By David McPhee June 15 2023, 6.14pm Share ‘Smoking gun’: Embezzlement trial hears of ‘damning’ paperwork found in solicitor’s desk Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5849644/damning-papers-found-in-lawyers-desk-embezzlement-trial-of-john-sinclair-told/ Copy Link James and George Collie Solicitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google. Street View [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]