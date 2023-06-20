Man taken to hospital after ‘falling into road’ in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man taken to hospital after ‘falling into road’ in Inverurie

Emergency services were called to Constitution Street near the Tesco supermarket.

By David Mackay and Kirstie Waterston
Police vehicles parked across Constitution Street in Inverurie to prevent access.
Emergency services sealed off Constitution Street in Inverurie. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

A man has been taken to hospital after falling into the road in Inverurie town centre.

Police, ambulance and fire service crews were notified about the incident on the crossing near the Tesco roundabout on Constitution Street at about 6.30pm today.

There were initial reports that the incident involved a man being hit by a car.

However, police later confirmed there was no contact between the man and the vehicle.

Emergency services descend on Constitution Street in Inverurie

Fire crews were first at the scene and performed first aid on the pedestrian.

Four police vehicles were soon in attendance with officers blocking the road to stop traffic entering.

It is understood drivers also initially parked their cars across the road to protect the man before emergency services arrived.

An air ambulance also landed in the town centre.

The air ambulance has landed in Inverurie town centre. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson.

Police officers were seen speaking to members of the public at the scene.

A Tesco employee, who did not want to be named, said: “The first we knew of the incident was when we heard the helicopter. It was flying so low and circling round the town centre.

“It was so loud. Then it landed in the old health centre waste ground.”

Police taped off roads while crews worked at the scene. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Roads in the area reopened before 7.30pm, about an hour after the initial incident.

The fire service initially told the Press & Journal the incident was a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

However, a police spokeswoman later confirmed there had been no contact between the man and the car.

She said: “Around 6.30pm, police were called to a report of a male pedestrian having fallen into the roadway on Constitution Street in Inverurie.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”

