Man taken to hospital after ‘falling into road’ in Inverurie

A man has been taken to hospital after falling into the road in Inverurie town centre.

Police, ambulance and fire service crews were notified about the incident on the crossing near the Tesco roundabout on Constitution Street at about 6.30pm today.

There were initial reports that the incident involved a man being hit by a car.

However, police later confirmed there was no contact between the man and the vehicle.

Fire crews were first at the scene and performed first aid on the pedestrian.

Four police vehicles were soon in attendance with officers blocking the road to stop traffic entering.

It is understood drivers also initially parked their cars across the road to protect the man before emergency services arrived.

An air ambulance also landed in the town centre.

Police officers were seen speaking to members of the public at the scene.

A Tesco employee, who did not want to be named, said: “The first we knew of the incident was when we heard the helicopter. It was flying so low and circling round the town centre.

“It was so loud. Then it landed in the old health centre waste ground.”

Roads in the area reopened before 7.30pm, about an hour after the initial incident.

The fire service initially told the Press & Journal the incident was a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

She said: “Around 6.30pm, police were called to a report of a male pedestrian having fallen into the roadway on Constitution Street in Inverurie.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”