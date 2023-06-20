Tributes flood in for panto stalwart and long-time Peterhead doctor Iain Small

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tributes flood in for panto stalwart and long-time Peterhead doctor Iain Small

Dr Small also served as the Peterhead FC club doctor at Balmoor for 23 years and retired just last month. 

By Lauren Taylor
Dr Iain Small has been remembered as a "true legend of Peterhead Panto". Image: Peterhead FC.
Peterhead doctor Iain Small has been remembered as a “dear friend” and a “panto stalwart”.

Dr Small served as the Peterhead FC club doctor at Balmoor for 23 years and retired just last month, after stepping down as a GP last year.

He had also been involved in the Peterhead Panto Group since 1995 in a variety of roles both on-stage and as part of the directorial team.

Peterhead FC shared the news of his death on Facebook tonight.

The post read: “All of us at PFC are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Dr Iain Small.

“Iain was our club doctor at Balmoor for 23 years and was loved by all as an absolute gentleman held in such high regard.

“We are very sad to lose a dear friend and we send our love and condolences to his family.”

Helped panto crew ‘make so many great memories’

The Peterhead Panto Group also paid tribute to their long-standing member on social media, writing they were “truly heartbroken” by the news.

The post read: “Tonight after hearing of the passing of our long-standing member and dear friend Dr Iain Small, we at Peterhead Panto would like to pay tribute.

“Iain has been involved with the group since 1995 in a variety of roles both on-stage treading the boards as our dame (in his words: “a mannie dressed as a wifie”), Cher, a goodie and a baddie as well as off-stage as part of our directorial team, stage manager, scriptwriter, songwriter, set builder, painter, the list goes on…

“In recent years he has also taken on the challenge of group chairman keeping us all in check.

“We are all truly heartbroken to lose such a Panto stalwart but are honoured to have had him around to make so many great memories and put on the productions that the Peterhead public have come to know and love over the last 28 years.

“The rest of the Panto Group would like to send our love and condolences to his family during this sad time.”

‘One of life’s greatest treasures’

Many have taken to social media to remember the “true legend”.

Jason McGee posted he would “forever cherish the memories of sharing the stage” with Dr Small.

He said: “A true legend of Peterhead Panto. A face who was an ever-present every year I took part.

“A man who’s advice I sought many times and who’s opinion I valued more than most. You will be missed by so many.

“I will forever cherish the memories of sharing the stage with you.”

Stephanie Wemyss reminisced about the “amazing memories” they shared.

She said: “There are no words to explain how missed you are going to be. One of life’s greatest treasures a true gent always the encourager and one very talented man with the biggest heart.

“Iain Small, Christine and all the Smalls you’ve always been so good to me over the years from taking me under your wing during my year at Disney making me feel like part of the family and including me in your holiday plans and always supporting me in Inverurie panto, AYMT days, being your on-stage wife and most recently being back in the Peterhead panto family and having to listen to my five-minute voice notes.

“Very thankful for all the amazing memories and fun times we shared.”

Timothy MacFarlane described Dr Small as a “hero to so many”.

He wrote: “Such heartbreaking news tonight that is tough to process; Iain was a giant of a man, a hero to so many, and one of the loveliest men I’ve ever had the privilege to meet and work with.

“Cannot begin to express how much love we’re sending to all of the Small clan right now – we love you all.”

[[title]]