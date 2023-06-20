Tributes flood in for panto stalwart and long-time Peterhead doctor Iain Small

Peterhead doctor Iain Small has been remembered as a “dear friend” and a “panto stalwart”.

Dr Small served as the Peterhead FC club doctor at Balmoor for 23 years and retired just last month, after stepping down as a GP last year.

He had also been involved in the Peterhead Panto Group since 1995 in a variety of roles both on-stage and as part of the directorial team.

Peterhead FC shared the news of his death on Facebook tonight.

The post read: “All of us at PFC are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Dr Iain Small.

“Iain was our club doctor at Balmoor for 23 years and was loved by all as an absolute gentleman held in such high regard.

“We are very sad to lose a dear friend and we send our love and condolences to his family.”

Today we said a huge Blue Toon thank you to Dr Iain Small who has now stepped down as club Doctor after an incredible 23 years service. Dr Small will always be welcomed back at Balmoor and will forever be part of the PFC family 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/KGwb7CH5X0 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) May 6, 2023

Helped panto crew ‘make so many great memories’

The Peterhead Panto Group also paid tribute to their long-standing member on social media, writing they were “truly heartbroken” by the news.

The post read: “Tonight after hearing of the passing of our long-standing member and dear friend Dr Iain Small, we at Peterhead Panto would like to pay tribute.

“Iain has been involved with the group since 1995 in a variety of roles both on-stage treading the boards as our dame (in his words: “a mannie dressed as a wifie”), Cher, a goodie and a baddie as well as off-stage as part of our directorial team, stage manager, scriptwriter, songwriter, set builder, painter, the list goes on…

“In recent years he has also taken on the challenge of group chairman keeping us all in check.

“We are all truly heartbroken to lose such a Panto stalwart but are honoured to have had him around to make so many great memories and put on the productions that the Peterhead public have come to know and love over the last 28 years.

“The rest of the Panto Group would like to send our love and condolences to his family during this sad time.”

‘One of life’s greatest treasures’

Many have taken to social media to remember the “true legend”.

Jason McGee posted he would “forever cherish the memories of sharing the stage” with Dr Small.

He said: “A true legend of Peterhead Panto. A face who was an ever-present every year I took part.

“A man who’s advice I sought many times and who’s opinion I valued more than most. You will be missed by so many.

“I will forever cherish the memories of sharing the stage with you.”

Stephanie Wemyss reminisced about the “amazing memories” they shared.

She said: “There are no words to explain how missed you are going to be. One of life’s greatest treasures a true gent always the encourager and one very talented man with the biggest heart.

“Iain Small, Christine and all the Smalls you’ve always been so good to me over the years from taking me under your wing during my year at Disney making me feel like part of the family and including me in your holiday plans and always supporting me in Inverurie panto, AYMT days, being your on-stage wife and most recently being back in the Peterhead panto family and having to listen to my five-minute voice notes.

“Very thankful for all the amazing memories and fun times we shared.”

Timothy MacFarlane described Dr Small as a “hero to so many”.

He wrote: “Such heartbreaking news tonight that is tough to process; Iain was a giant of a man, a hero to so many, and one of the loveliest men I’ve ever had the privilege to meet and work with.

“Cannot begin to express how much love we’re sending to all of the Small clan right now – we love you all.”