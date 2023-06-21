One man taken to hospital as container collapses at Asco Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

One man taken to hospital as container collapses at Asco Peterhead

Residents have described the moment the container collapsed and said initially they thought it was thunder they were hearing.

By Lottie Hood, Ellie Milne and Louise Glen

One man has been taken to hospital after a container collapsed at Asco South in Peterhead.

The alarm was raised just after 11am, with fire, police and ambulance crews responding to the incident and the site being fully evacuated and work coming to a halt.

It is understood a container owned by Tetra collapsed.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with another four people being treated at the scene as a precaution.

A large area of the yard has been cordoned off and the public are asked to stay away.

It appears a container has collapsed.
It is understood a container has collapsed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Three fire appliances and an incident support unit along with four ambulances were seen at the site while the incident was at its peak.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 10.51am on June 21 to attend an incident in the Burnhaven area, Peterhead.

“Three ambulances, our Special Operations Response Team and a 3RU resource were dispatched to the scene.

Fire services at the scene
The fire service was called to assist police just after 11am. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and four patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

‘I saw the tanker coming down and liquid going everywhere’

Witnesses say there was a loud explosion coming from the Asco Limited South Base on South Bay in Peterhead shortly before 11am.

A Peterhead resident, who saw the tanker coming down, was working in the garden when he heard a “loud bang”.

He said: “When I looked up I saw the tanker coming down and the liquid going everywhere.

“The ambulances arrived first, then the fire service and police, all within 10 minutes.

“It looks like there is quite a lot of damage. I know someone from the other side of town who heard it and thought it was thunder too.”

Pictures show the silver container has completely collapsed and has dented the one next to it as it crumpled.

Tetra, who own the collapsed container, did not wish to comment.

The site where the container appears to have collapsed.
A witness said they saw the container collapse and liquid spilling everywhere. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The man recalled a similar event from about 15 years ago when a tank full of cement collapsed.

He added: “It travelled all the way up to the houses and covered them with dust. They came up and painted the properties and cleaned all the cars.”

Another neighbour whose house looks down on the yard said he thought the explosion noise was thunder.

He said: “I’d been out working in the back yard and heard a loud bang, I thought it was the thunder starting.

“It seems to be contained but I expect they’ll have to demolish the other tanker next to it too.

“I just hope nobody is seriously injured, that is the main thing.”

No risk to wider community

A police spokesman said: “Around 11am on Wednesday, June 21, we were called to a report of an explosion at an industrial premises in the Burnhaven area of Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended and the premises was evacuated as a precaution. A number of people were treated for their injuries at the scene with one man being taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers will remain at the premises until structures have been assessed and declared safe. The Health and Safety Executive has been advised.

“Although chemicals were involved in the incident, there is no risk to the wider community and decontamination procedures are in place for those present.”

The ASCO South base in Peterhead.
The explosion occurred at Asco Limited South Base in Peterhead. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Asco said all personnel who were on the site at the time were evacuated and are accounted for and operations have stopped.

A spokesman for Asco said: “Asco can confirm it is responding to an incident which occurred today, Wednesday, June 21, at its Peterhead South Base, approximately 32 miles north of Aberdeen.

“The incident occurred at approximately 11am when a silo, operated by a third-party tenant ruptured, leading the loss of approximately 3,000 barrels of calcium chloride brine, an inert non-toxic product used in the oil and gas drilling process.

“As a result, a male third-party contractor, operating on behalf of the tenant, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“The man was treated by paramedics mobilised to the scene and has been taken to a local hospital. Four others who were at the scene were also treated on site as a precaution.

“Emergency services attended the site and Asco has implemented its emergency response plan.

“The safety of our colleagues is our overriding concern, and all on-site personnel have been evacuated safely and are accounted for. As a precaution, all operations have been temporarily halted.

“The cause of the incident is not currently known. Asco is coordinating with the relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

They said more information would be released “as soon as it becomes available”.

Fire and ambulance services have since left the site but police remain on the scene.

Here are some photos from the scene: 

Emergency services at the site.
An incident support unit and three fire appliances were at the site. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
A tent erected on the site.
A tent was erected on the site. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services at the scene in Peterhead.
Police, ambulance and fire services attended the site. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services responding to the incident.
Staff were evacuated from the site following the incident. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services at the scene in Peterhead.
Police remain on the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

More from Press and Journal

Hywind Scotland.
Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead
Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An embezzler who helped herself to over ?3,000 from a Wester Ross hotel lied about her age and pretended to be someone else when police caught her. When Marian Aitkenhead, who was actually in her late 50s, told officers that she was just 36 years old and claimed to be someone else. She gave them a false name and knocked a couple of decades off her age when she was questioned by police. Aitkenhead, now aged 61, was living at Glaik Cottage, Balmacara at the time of her crime Picture shows; Balmacara Hotel. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
Alex Fisher on the scoresheet for Inverness against Dundee in May 2017. Image: SNS
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
If Britain is to eventually rejoin the EU, the road there will likely be a long one (Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
Locator of Scottish & Southern Energy shop at 63 High Street, Forres. Picture by Gordon Lennox 10/07/2014.
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle

Conversation