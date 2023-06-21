Car crash halts trains between Aberdeen and Stonehaven

Emergency services are attending a car crash near a railway line in Aberdeen.

Police, ambulance and fire services responded to reports of a one-vehicle crash on Coast Road in Aberdeen at around 5.25pm today.

All trains between Aberdeen and Stonehaven were halted due to the incident and the road has been closed. It is understood the vehicle was on the tracks.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

Two fire appliances from Altens were dispatched to the scene and crews used processed powered rescue equipment when assisting.

While the incident was ongoing, passengers posting online reported waiting on standstill trains for over 90 minutes.

Those that could were also encouraged to use their tickets on CityLink buses.

Line reopened

Debris was reported on the tracks but the vehicle is now situated on an embankment on the side of Coast Road south of Hareness Road.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.30pm on Wednesday, June 21, police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Coast Road, Aberdeen.

“The road is currently closed and trains have been suspended between Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

“Emergency services are in attendance. ”

Network Rail Scotland said it is now safe to reopen the line but disruption to services is expected to last until the end of the day.

However, the company said they will have to close the railway later this evening to allow for the vehicle to be recovered.