Asco Peterhead resumes operation following ruptured silo which left man hospitalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Asco Peterhead resumes operation following ruptured silo which left man hospitalised

The Health and Safety Executive, Police Scotland, Asco, and the tank owners are all investigating what caused the incident.

By Cameron Roy
The incident at the industrial site caused four people to be treated by paramedics and one to be hospitalised . Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
The incident at the industrial site caused four people to be treated by paramedics and one to be hospitalised . Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

The Asco Peterhead South Base has resumed operation following a ruptured silo which left a man hospitalised yesterday.

A large emergency services response was seen at the supply base in Burnhaven area after the incident at 11am.

The 20-acre site was opened in 1974 by the industrial firm Asco and is used to provide warehousing, office accommodation and cargo for the North Sea offshore market.

Asco said a third-part operated silo had ruptured at the site causing the spill of 3,000 barrels of calcium chloride brine – a non-toxic chemical used for oil and gas drilling.

The disaster caused five people to be treated by paramedics – including one who was taken to hospital.

Three fire appliances and an incident support unit along with four ambulances were seen at the site while the incident was at its peak.

Asco thanks emergency services for response

Now in its second statement published since the accident, Asco wrote: “First and foremost, thankfully, no one has sustained life-threatening injuries.

“The safety of our colleagues remains our highest priority, and following our emergency response plan, all on-site personnel were evacuated safely.

“Furthermore, operations were temporarily halted on-site and are now returning in a safely controlled and staged manner.”

The fire service was called to assist police just after 11am. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Investigation launched into the accident

The firm also thanked the emergency services for their response and confirmed they are investigating what caused the incident along with the tank owner.

The Health and Safety Executive has confirmed it is making inquiries into the incident along with Police Scotland.

It is understood a container owned by international energy firm Tetra collapsed. Tetra has not responded to requests for comment.

The emergency services wore protective gear to clean-up after the incident.  Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Eyewitness to the disaster told The Press and Journal yesterday: “When I looked up I saw the tanker coming down and the liquid going everywhere.

“The ambulances arrived first, then the fire service and police, all within 10 minutes.

“It looks like there is quite a lot of damage. I know someone from the other side of town who heard it and thought it was thunder too.”

One man taken to hospital as container collapses at Asco Peterhead

More from Press and Journal

Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match against RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen target Jay Idzes set for move to Italy
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf claims Labour are putting north-east oil and gas workers on 'scrap heap'
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Final turbine installed at giant ?3bn wind farm off Angus coast Picture shows; The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Unknown. Supplied by SSE Renewables Date; Unknown
Seagreen: Major milestone for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
Aberdeenshire Council has asked for feedback on people's experiences at recycling centres. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council launches survey on current controversial recycling setup
Tomnahurich Bridge is closed,
Tomnahurich Bridge has lost it swing due to 'heat expansion'
Amy Noble won the Royal College of Nursing's nurse of the year Scotland award.
NHS Highland nurse named nurse of the year for transforming Raigmore Hospital ward
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic's former boss hails midfielder as 'unique' talent who could thrive…
Post Thumbnail
Missing Aberdeen teenager has been found
The Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel will be used on the Rosebank field west of Shetland.
Approval for £8.1 billion west of Shetland oilfield expected within weeks
Big Noise Torry anniversary concert
'Big Noise Torry brings everyone together': Community project celebrates eight years of changing lives…