Asco Peterhead resumes operation following ruptured silo which left man hospitalised

The Asco Peterhead South Base has resumed operation following a ruptured silo which left a man hospitalised yesterday.

A large emergency services response was seen at the supply base in Burnhaven area after the incident at 11am.

The 20-acre site was opened in 1974 by the industrial firm Asco and is used to provide warehousing, office accommodation and cargo for the North Sea offshore market.

Asco said a third-part operated silo had ruptured at the site causing the spill of 3,000 barrels of calcium chloride brine – a non-toxic chemical used for oil and gas drilling.

The disaster caused five people to be treated by paramedics – including one who was taken to hospital.

Three fire appliances and an incident support unit along with four ambulances were seen at the site while the incident was at its peak.

Asco thanks emergency services for response

Now in its second statement published since the accident, Asco wrote: “First and foremost, thankfully, no one has sustained life-threatening injuries.

“The safety of our colleagues remains our highest priority, and following our emergency response plan, all on-site personnel were evacuated safely.

“Furthermore, operations were temporarily halted on-site and are now returning in a safely controlled and staged manner.”

Investigation launched into the accident

The firm also thanked the emergency services for their response and confirmed they are investigating what caused the incident along with the tank owner.

The Health and Safety Executive has confirmed it is making inquiries into the incident along with Police Scotland.

It is understood a container owned by international energy firm Tetra collapsed. Tetra has not responded to requests for comment.

Eyewitness to the disaster told The Press and Journal yesterday: “When I looked up I saw the tanker coming down and the liquid going everywhere.

“The ambulances arrived first, then the fire service and police, all within 10 minutes.

“It looks like there is quite a lot of damage. I know someone from the other side of town who heard it and thought it was thunder too.”