Police standing guard at Aberdeen high rise

Police have been spotted working inside an Aberdeen high rise.

Officers have been seen working on the first floor of Marischal Court in the city centre.

The high rise has not been cordoned off, but officers have been seen going in and out of the building.

Neighbours say the officers have been there since early in the morning, with one person reportedly seeing police carry evidence bags into the building.

Residents claim they were not allowed to leave their homes during the night, but have been allowed to this morning.

One person said “bobbies were all over the place” on the landing during the night too.

However, some residents say they did not hear any disturbance, or the arrival of emergency services, through the night or this morning.

One resident told the Press and Journal: “My neighbour told me the police were here when I went to the shop at 8am this morning.

“But we get them here all the time.”

More as we get it.