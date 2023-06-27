Concerns raised for girl , 15, missing from Aberdeen for a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concerns raised for girl , 15, missing from Aberdeen for a week

Gabriella Amobi was last seen on Tuesday June 27 in the early hours of the morning.

By Louise Glen
A young black woman Gabrielle Amobi - dressed in a black and white tee-shirt - has gone missing from Aberdeen.
Gabriella Amobi has gone missing from Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

A 15-year-old girl from Aberdeen has been missing for one week.

Teenager Gabriella Amobi was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning at 12.30am in the city.

Police are appealing for help in tracing the missing girl from Aberdeen.

In a statement police said : “We’re appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace Gabriella Amobi, aged 15 years, who has been reported missing.

“Gabriella was last seen about 0030 on Tuesday June 27 in Aberdeen City.”

She is described as 5ft 4 ins tall, with dark, long, braided hair.

The statement continued: “Anyone who may have seen Gabriella since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number PS-20230627-0073 .”

Missing People services

Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000.

For further details please visit their website

https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/

The Press and Journal publishes a list of the ongoing missing person cases across the north of Scotland.

More from Press and Journal

Sparrows Group worker.
Sparrows lands multimillion-pound North Sea deal with Ineos
Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan arrives ahead of First Minister Humza Yousaf statement on 'Our Priorities for Scotland', in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 and A96 dualling timescales
Bossards shop in Oban.
One of the West Highlands' favourite cake shops to close at the end of…
Country Bumpkins Nursery Liquidators
Liquidators confirm reasons for Highland nursery closure as 30 jobs lost
TotalEnergies' Elgin-Franklin hub.
TotalEnergies workers secure pay rise and change to shift patterns
Prince William talking to people viewed between the heads of two people from behind.
Prince William visits Aberdeen as part of campaign to end homelessness
Finn Mackie jumped out of a first-floor window to avoid police. Image: DC Thomson.
Drug dealer broke back after jumping from window to avoid police
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Carla Robb was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman repeatedly kicked taxi driver in face as he drove to escape attackers
Willie Miller (l) and Craig Brown (r) at a charity event. Image: Colin Rennie Press and Journal.
Willie Miller: Craig Brown turned around struggling Aberdeen's fortunes as manager
Jamie Aarons at the peak of a munro holding a glass of champagne surrounded by supporters.
Ultra-runner sets amazing new Munros record by conquering all peaks in just 31 days