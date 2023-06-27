Concerns raised for girl , 15, missing from Aberdeen for a week

A 15-year-old girl from Aberdeen has been missing for one week.

Teenager Gabriella Amobi was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning at 12.30am in the city.

Police are appealing for help in tracing the missing girl from Aberdeen.

In a statement police said : “We’re appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace Gabriella Amobi, aged 15 years, who has been reported missing.

“Gabriella was last seen about 0030 on Tuesday June 27 in Aberdeen City.”

She is described as 5ft 4 ins tall, with dark, long, braided hair.

The statement continued: “Anyone who may have seen Gabriella since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number PS-20230627-0073 .”

Missing People services

Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000.

For further details please visit their website

https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/

