‘Aberdeen killed more witches than Salem’: New tours highlighting dark past to revive city centre

Union Street is decried for being a ghost town these days. But one woman aims to make that her business.

Laura Ripley wants to help bring life back to the Granite Mile by telling tales of grizzly death and the city’s dark history.

“I went over to Salem some years ago because it is so famous for its witch executions,” she tells us.

“But they killed only 19 there. We killed 24 in Aberdeen and hundreds in Scotland.

“Our witch history is rarely touched upon and spoken about.”

Her horror events company Northern Frights is looking to change that.

Licensing chiefs have signed off on her plan to launch walking tours around the city centre, something many other towns already offer.

Ghoulish thuds and bangs were heard around the Town House as the proposals were discussed.

They seemed less otherworldly once ongoing maintenance on the roof was highlighted by officials.

‘Perfect time’ for Aberdeen ghost and history tours as cruise ships arrive

Now, Laura hopes to begin with three tour themes: witches, murder and ghosts.

Actors playing historical characters will help to inform tourists and locals of gnarly events in Aberdeen’s past.

She adds: “We’re trying to make history more fun.

“We have some great actors in Aberdeen who don’t get the chance of much paid work.”

It is hoped the tours could begin in September, though Northern Frights has its Fantasy Con and Horror Con to organise as well.

‘We are missing so much’

But there is some urgency from Laura, who has sought the advice of Our Union Street chief Bob Keiller, to make the most of Aberdeen’s tourist boom.

“It’s the perfect time” for it, Laura thinks, with dozens of cruise ships scheduled to moor at the city’s new south harbour this year alone.

“I feel we are missing so much,” she says.

“When you type Aberdeen into the tourism sites, there is really not too much here unless you want to go out to Aberdeenshire.

“We need to get rid of the negative voice on social media about there being nothing in Aberdeen.”

The tours won’t only be marketed at tourists however.

While some will be timed for arrivals at the port, others would be held at night to make the spine-chilling tales all the more spooky.

Embracing the city’s ancient history is one of 17 key themes the Granite Mile taskforce Our Union Street is honing in on.

Laura will hope centuries-old tales of death and scandal on her Aberdeen ghost tours can help breathe life into a city centre of the future.