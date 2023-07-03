Huntly councillor brands disposable vapes a ‘scourge on society’ amid fears for north-east youngsters

Aberdeenshire Council is taking action against the “frightening” rise of vaping by young people across the north-east.

The council has now become the latest local authority to back a ban on the sale of single-use vapes in Scotland.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Sarah Dickinson urged her colleagues to support her plea for action.

While she noted the devices can be used to help people quit smoking, she raised concerns about their impact on the health of young people and the environment.

The colourful single-use vapes come ready filled with e-liquid, most of which contain highly addictive nicotine.

And there are increasing concerns that the “toxic” e-liquids could be bad for youngsters’ health, while enticing them to start smoking cigarettes.

What’s so bad about disposable vapes?

Ms Dickinson slammed the disposable devices, saying they are an “inappropriate use of precious resources”.

She explained: “A typical disposable vape lasts for about 600 puffs and contains plastic, copper, rubber and a lithium battery.

“The battery in each one means they must be disposed of as small electrical items through our household recycling centres.

“All too often, though, they are not disposed of correctly and end up in general waste or are simply discarded as litter.”

Ms Dickinson expressed concern that vapes thrown away in rubbish bins could pose a serious fire risk at waste facilities due to the flammable chemicals they contain.

Meanwhile, those left lying around increase plastic pollution and the risk of toxic chemicals leaking into the environment.

Call for ban comes following national research

During her appeal, Ms Dickinson referred to a recent report from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH).

Its officer for Scotland, consultant paediatrician Dr Mairi Stark, said that vapes “categorically should not be used by children”.

The RCPCH also released figures last month showing that 10% of Scottish 15-year-olds regularly use the disposable gadgets, an increase from 3% in 2018.

Dr Stark referenced the World Health Organisation, which previously raised concerns that youngsters who use e-cigarettes are up to three times more likely to start smoking.

The matter has also become a worry for Trading Standards officers, who say children as young as 12 are able to buy the brightly-coloured and flavoured vapes.

Vapes an ‘absolute scourge on our society’

Ms Dickinson’s plea was supported by the council’s SNP group.

Its leader, councillor Gwyneth Petrie, branded the devices an “absolute scourge on our society” due to the “fast-spreading and highly worrying” use amongst youngsters.

“It’s actually frightening, and I say that as a parent of a young person…

“To see how quickly and significantly the use of these disposable vapes have become a common sight amongst our younger generation,” she stated.

“Action absolutely has to be taken to address this.

“Whilst I recognise there is a place for the use of non-disposable vapes in wider society, we simply can’t let the problem of disposable vapes continue.”

What will happen now?

Following unanimous support across the chamber, the council’s chief executive will now write to the Scottish Government showing its support for a ban.

Meanwhile, the local authority will take to its social media platforms to raise awareness of the risks vapes have to both health and the environment.

Neighbouring Moray and Aberdeen City councils have already given their support to a national ban.

They join other Scottish local authorities including Glasgow City Council, Highland Council and City of Edinburgh Council.