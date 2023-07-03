Huntly councillor brands disposable vapes a ‘scourge on society’ amid fears for north-east youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huntly councillor brands disposable vapes a ‘scourge on society’ amid fears for north-east youngsters

Aberdeenshire Council is backing calls for a Scotland-wide ban on single-use vapes.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Gwyneth Petrie backed calls to ban the sale of disposable vapes across Scotland. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Councillor Gwyneth Petrie backed calls to ban the sale of disposable vapes across Scotland. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council is taking action against the “frightening” rise of vaping by  young people across the north-east.

The council has now become the latest local authority to back a ban on the sale of single-use vapes in Scotland.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Sarah Dickinson urged her colleagues to support her plea for action.

While she noted the devices can be used to help people quit smoking, she raised concerns about their impact on the health of young people and the environment.

Councillor Sarah Dickinson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The colourful single-use vapes come ready filled with e-liquid, most of which contain highly addictive nicotine.

And there are increasing concerns that the “toxic” e-liquids could be bad for youngsters’ health, while enticing them to start smoking cigarettes.

There is a concern that colourful vape packaging is helping to encourage young people to pick up the habit. Image: Shutterstock

What’s so bad about disposable vapes?

Ms Dickinson slammed the disposable devices, saying they are an “inappropriate use of precious resources”.

She explained: “A typical disposable vape lasts for about 600 puffs and contains plastic, copper, rubber and a lithium battery.

“The battery in each one means they must be disposed of as small electrical items through our household recycling centres.

“All too often, though, they are not disposed of correctly and end up in general waste or are simply discarded as litter.”

Disposable vape waste is an increasing problem across Scotland. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Ms Dickinson expressed concern that vapes thrown away in rubbish bins could pose a serious fire risk at waste facilities due to the flammable chemicals they contain.

Meanwhile, those left lying around increase plastic pollution and the risk of toxic chemicals leaking into the environment.

Call for ban comes following national research

During her appeal, Ms Dickinson referred to a recent report from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH).

Its officer for Scotland, consultant paediatrician Dr Mairi Stark, said that vapes “categorically should not be used by children”.

Royal College of Paediatics and Child Heath Officer for Scotland, Dr Mairi Stark

The RCPCH also released figures last month showing that 10% of Scottish 15-year-olds regularly use the disposable gadgets, an increase from 3% in 2018.

Dr Stark referenced the World Health Organisation, which previously raised concerns that youngsters who use e-cigarettes are up to three times more likely to start smoking.

The matter has also become a worry for Trading Standards officers, who say children as young as 12 are able to buy the brightly-coloured and flavoured vapes.

Vapes an ‘absolute scourge on our society’

Ms Dickinson’s plea was supported by the council’s SNP group.

Its leader, councillor Gwyneth Petrie, branded the devices an “absolute scourge on our society” due to the “fast-spreading and highly worrying” use amongst youngsters.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie said action was needed to curb the use of disposable vapes. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“It’s actually frightening, and I say that as a parent of a young person…

“To see how quickly and significantly the use of these disposable vapes have become a common sight amongst our younger generation,” she stated.

“Action absolutely has to be taken to address this.

“Whilst I recognise there is a place for the use of non-disposable vapes in wider society, we simply can’t let the problem of disposable vapes continue.”

What will happen now?

Following unanimous support across the chamber, the council’s chief executive will now write to the Scottish Government showing its support for a ban.

Disposable vapes are often left lying around and there is a worry this will cause harm to the environment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Meanwhile, the local authority will take to its social media platforms to raise awareness of the risks vapes have to both health and the environment.

Neighbouring Moray and Aberdeen City councils have already given their support to a national ban.

They join other Scottish local authorities including Glasgow City Council, Highland Council and City of Edinburgh Council.

‘We need to do something serious about this’: Aberdeen City Council backs ban on disposable vapes

More from Press and Journal

South Uist locals are angry over ferry cancellations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Western Isles councillor blasts 'remote' mainland officials over ferries crisis
Stornoway cyclist Christina Mackenzie pictured on her bike in the Highlands.
2023 Island Games: Cyclist Christina Mackenzie on her long road from hit-and-run recovery to…
Josh Meekings, left, with Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Off-the-field focus is good for player-assistant boss Josh Meekings at Brora Rangers
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS Group
Elgin City and Banks o' Dee keen to sharpen up further in Spain Park…
Some young people don't perform as well in exams as others - but it doesn't mean they are unintelligent (Image: Lois GoBe/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Our outdated school curriculums aren't fit for purpose
Jade Edward in action for world championships. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza
Charity with vision to build Scotland's first inclusive surf facility in Lossiemouth on the…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The family of a disabled woman whose carer repeatedly stole from her while she was in hospital and suffering from dementia have said the woman was left ?heartbroken and stunned? at the betrayal Picture shows; Sarah Littlejohn stole more than ?6,000 from then 89-year-old Elsie Stephen while she was not only acting as her carer but in a relationship with the pensioner?s nephew. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Elsie)/Facebook (Littlejohn) Date; Unknown
'Heartbroken' pensioner died waiting for apology from thieving carer who betrayed her trust
Action pics from Scotland v United Arab Emirates in the Cricket World Cup League 2 competition. Matthew Cross. CR0037373 14/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Matthew Cross says Scotland are embracing the pressure of crunch World Cup qualifying clash
Lewis Capaldi sings at Dundee's Big Weekend this year. The singer said he will take a break because of mental health issues. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'He gives people hope': Aberdeen mental health advocates speak out on Lewis Capaldi
Saosan Ghozlan, left, and Ahmad Al Mahamid leave Inverness Sheriff Court after admitting possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson
Husband and wife who had indecent images of children spared jail