From Diamond Street to diamond anniversary: Aberdeen couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

A Bridge of Don couple who have been “inseparable” since their youth are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Margaret and Charles McNicol first met at the “Pally” dance hall on Diamond Street and have now marked 60 years of marriage in their home city.

The couple, both aged 83, were born and raised in Aberdeen and tied the knot at King Street Church in June 1963.

They started their married lives together at their first home on Fraser Street and eventually ended up in Bridge of Don.

Special memories of wedding day

Mr McNicol still lives independently in the area and visits his wife at Jesmond Care Home, where she has stayed for the past four years, every single day.

When asked for his words of wisdom on marriage, Mr McNicol said: “Never hold grudges. Always be honest with each other and if you have any problems, always speak about them. You’ve got to give and take and always be upfront and honest.

“When I look back, we had lots of lovely holidays abroad and some great times together, but I think our wedding day is still the best memory of our marriage. Margaret is still the same person as she was back then – good natured and very easy to get along with.”

Dawn Gardiner, manager at Jesmond Care Home, added: “Margaret is a cherished resident here and it just makes your heart swell to see Charlie visit her every day.

“They’re proof that true love lasts forever and it was lovely to help them celebrate their diamond anniversary.”

Family life in Aberdeen

Mrs McNicol trained as a nurse in the city and also worked as a dinner lady at Scotstown Primary School, while her husband worked as a joiner throughout his career.

He also had a short stint as a clerk of works for Langstane Housing Association before his retirement.

The couple are parents to three children, Lesley, David and Alison.