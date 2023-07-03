From Diamond Street to diamond anniversary: Aberdeen couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Diamond Street to diamond anniversary: Aberdeen couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Margaret and Charlie McNicol married at King Street Church in June 1963.

By Ellie Milne
Margaret and Charlie McNicol celebrate 60th anniversary at Jesmond Care Home
Margaret and Charlie McNicol celebrating their diamond anniversary in Aberdeen. Image: Renaissance Care.

A Bridge of Don couple who have been “inseparable” since their youth are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Margaret and Charles McNicol first met at the “Pally” dance hall on Diamond Street and have now marked 60 years of marriage in their home city.

The couple, both aged 83, were born and raised in Aberdeen and tied the knot at King Street Church in June 1963.

They started their married lives together at their first home on Fraser Street and eventually ended up in Bridge of Don.

Special memories of wedding day

Mr McNicol still lives independently in the area and visits his wife at Jesmond Care Home, where she has stayed for the past four years, every single day.

When asked for his words of wisdom on marriage, Mr McNicol said: “Never hold grudges. Always be honest with each other and if you have any problems, always speak about them. You’ve got to give and take and always be upfront and honest.

“When I look back, we had lots of lovely holidays abroad and some great times together, but I think our wedding day is still the best memory of our marriage. Margaret is still the same person as she was back then – good natured and very easy to get along with.”

Margaret McNicol and Charlie McNicol on their wedding day in Aberdeen in June 1963
Margaret McNicol and Charlie McNicol on their wedding day in Aberdeen in June 1963. Image: Renaissance Care.

Dawn Gardiner, manager at Jesmond Care Home, added: “Margaret is a cherished resident here and it just makes your heart swell to see Charlie visit her every day.

“They’re proof that true love lasts forever and it was lovely to help them celebrate their diamond anniversary.”

Family life in Aberdeen

Mrs McNicol trained as a nurse in the city and also worked as a dinner lady at Scotstown Primary School, while her husband worked as a joiner throughout his career.

He also had a short stint as a clerk of works for Langstane Housing Association before his retirement.

The couple are parents to three children, Lesley, David and Alison.

