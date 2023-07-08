One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: New details emerge from ‘highly challenging’ 118-hour blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: New details emerge from ‘highly challenging’ 118-hour blaze

Firefighters from across the north-east - including from as far as Montrose, Peterhead and Dundee - joined the efforts.

By Lauren Taylor
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for six days.
A year ago today, a blaze believed to have been sparked by just one battery left a state-of-the-art Aberdeen recycling centre a fire-ravaged wreck.

The fire first broke out at the Altens East Recycling and Recovery centre on July 8 last year, but firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control that night.

However, it took hold again shortly after midnight, sparking a massive emergency response.

It eventually took 118 hours to put out with crews finally leaving the scene nearly five days later.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but everything inside the building was completely destroyed.

The blaze completely destroyed most of the building. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

How did the fire at Altens start?

The final collection truck dropped off the last load ready to be sorted the following week and most staff clocked out at 2pm on Friday ready for the weekend.

CCTV footage from inside the £27 million building shows a whisper of smoke coming from the stockpile of refuse not long after the shutters closed for the weekend.

The automatic fire alarm was triggered and six fire engines, along with specialist vehicles, were mobilised to the scene.

A stop message was sent back to base just after 10pm, but some firefighters remained on the scene to make sure the area was safe.

The fire took hold again shortly after midnight and quickly grew out of control.

Firefighters and specialist vehicles from across the north-east – including from as far as Montrose, Peterhead and Dundee – joined the efforts.

Firefighters used a height appliance to dampen down the fire through the burnt-out ceiling. Image: Gabor Bartfai

In the months since an investigation ruled the fire as accidental with the cause being “undetermined”.

Suez bosses believe that while it cannot be proved, it was “highly probable” the fire was caused by an incorrectly disposed of lithium battery.

The rechargeable battery – often found in electric toothbrushes, mobiles and e-cigarrettes – can overheat and lead to a fire that can then spread to other combustible materials.

What complications did firefighters face at Altens?

The building was used for storing household recycled waste and had around 115 different types of machinery for sorting the waste into bales ready to be recycled.

It is thought there was around 1,000 tonnes of recyclables in the Altens recycling centre at the time of the fire, making hotspots difficult to find and control.

Steel beams supporting the structure were melted from the sheer heat coming from the flames and smouldering refuse, bursting the concrete walls.

Thick clouds of smoke could be seen above the smouldering waste. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Log books from the incident, obtained by the Press & Journal through a freedom of information request, details the struggles faced by fire crews who were working round-the-clock to gain control.

At around 4.30am on Saturday, firefighters recorded signs of collapse and thought around 80% of the building was involved in the fire.

Large plumes of smoke billowed from the building from waste that was unknown, and there were concerns about plastic fumes.

The “smoke cloud” also covered much of the railway line between Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

Residents in the nearby Cove even lost their water supply for part of the day due to the huge volumes being used to tackle the fire.

Diggers push rubbish out into the open for crews to douse with water and dampen down. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Fire crews had to change tact and began pumping water from the harbour to continue their efforts.

Area commander Chay Ewing said: “At the height of the incident, operations control mobilised nine fire appliances, plus a number of specialist resources, meaning more than forty firefighters were in attendance to extinguish the fire.

“It was a highly challenging incident and the fire had taken hold of a large area of mixed waste. The smoke impacted on local residents who were very patient as crews remained on the scene for a number of days to ensure the area was made safe.”

Suez worked with fire crews at Altens centre

Suez staff joined attempts to haul refuse out of the Altens recycling centre fire into the open air using mechanical diggers so the smouldering materials could be dampened down.

After a final fire inspection at 3pm on Thursday, July 14 last year, crews handed what was left of the building back to Suez.

Colin Forshaw, production operations manager at Suez, praised fire crews for their tireless work and explained the automatic sprinkler systems worked correctly – helping the staff still in the plant evacuate on time.

Colin Forshaw, production operations manager, at the demolished Suez site in the Altens Industrial Estate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “Our guys raised the alarm and the fire service attended very quickly, thanks to their efforts we were able to make sure it was safe and evacuate on time.

“But, unfortunately, the fire spread out of control and as a consequence, we’ve had to demolish the facility.

“Between us working under their guidance we were able to assist by removing fiery material from the site so that it could be doused with water.

“We believe the incident was highly probably caused by a lithium battery which has been incorrectly disposed of in the material.

“Batteries, compressed canisters, vapes, these sorts of items if they are put into the wrong bin or wrong container, can spontaneously combust, and can start fires.”

