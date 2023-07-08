Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman and teenager avoids prison sentence

A man who was found guilty of sex offences involving a woman and a teenage girl has been placed on the sex offender’s register.

Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of two sexual assaults over the course of more than four years.

The 33-year-old was convicted of touching one woman’s private parts and touching a girl, was between 14 and 15 years of age, on the leg in a sexual manner.

Neish, of Bayview Court, Aberdeen, was acquitted by the jury of a third sexual assault charge.

The court heard Neish, an IT technician, assaulted the youngest victim at a property in Aberdeen between January 2015 and January 2016.

Neish sexually assaulted his 18-year-old victim at the same address on June 15 2019.

During the sentencing hearing, Neish’s defence advocate Neil Shand told the court that his client still did not admit his guilt in relation to these offences.

“He does not accept he took part in these offences,” Mr Shand said.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff William Summer made Neish subject to a three-year community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Neish subject to the sex offender’s register for three years and ordered him to take part in a sexual offender’s programme.

The sheriff additionally put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Neish cannot contact or approach any of his victims for five years.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story said Kris Neish was found guilty of three sexual assaults. The jury, in fact, found him not guilty for one of the charges. We apologise for the error.

