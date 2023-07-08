Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman and teenager avoids prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman and teenager avoids prison sentence

Kris Neish was found guilty of two sexual assaults after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By David McPhee
Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A man who was found guilty of sex offences involving a woman and a teenage girl has been placed on the sex offender’s register.

Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of two sexual assaults over the course of more than four years.

The 33-year-old was convicted of touching one woman’s private parts and touching a girl, was between 14 and 15 years of age, on the leg in a sexual manner.

Neish, of Bayview Court, Aberdeen, was acquitted by the jury of a third sexual assault charge.

The court heard Neish, an IT technician, assaulted the youngest victim at a property in Aberdeen between January 2015 and January 2016.

Neish sexually assaulted his 18-year-old victim at the same address on June 15 2019.

Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of two sexual assaults. Image: Facebook.

During the sentencing hearing, Neish’s defence advocate Neil Shand told the court that his client still did not admit his guilt in relation to these offences.

“He does not accept he took part in these offences,” Mr Shand said.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff William Summer made Neish subject to a three-year community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Neish subject to the sex offender’s register for three years and ordered him to take part in a sexual offender’s programme.

The sheriff additionally put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Neish cannot contact or approach any of his victims for five years.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story said Kris Neish was found guilty of three sexual assaults. The jury, in fact, found him not guilty for one of the charges. We apologise for the error. 

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Covid lockdowns had little impact on deer vehicle collisions
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Five points for man who reversed into unmarked police car
The Granite City bar at Aberdeen airport
Aberdeen airport's bid to start selling booze at 3.30am rejected by council
Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Man found dead in Aberdeen wooded area
Dead bird on stones on Stonehaven beach with town behind.
More than 300 dead birds cleared from Stonehaven beach amidst bird flu concerns
Malcolm Ritchie sitting in the scooter he used on the Loganair flight with wheelchair next to him.
'Completely humiliated': 6ft 2ins disabled passenger's fury at having to squeeze out '3ft door'…
Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Gallery: School summer holidays get off to a scorching start
aberdeen airport
easyJet cancellations: Aberdeen flights unaffected
An artist impression of the proposed watersports pavilion near Huntly
Huntly group's £230,000 'adventure tourism' vision to attract kayakers and paddleboarders to beauty spot
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man caught with kitchen knife outside strip club had it 'for protection'