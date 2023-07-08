Man found guilty of sexually assaulting women and teenager avoids prison sentence

A man who was found guilty of sex offences involving two women and a teenage girl has been placed on the sex offender’s register.

Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of three sexual assaults involving intimate touching of females over the course of more than four years.

The 33-year-old was convicted of touching one woman’s private parts over her clothing while she was both awake and asleep and unable to give consent.

Neish, of Bayview Court, Aberdeen, additionally touched the woman’s leg.

Accused assaulted teen

He was also found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman by touching her breasts and vagina in 2019.

The court heard Neish, an IT technician, also touched a girl on the leg in a sexual manner when she was between 14 and 15 years of age.

It was also stated that each assault occurred within a property between January 1 2015 and 15 June 2019.

According to the charges Neish was convicted of, he sexually assaulted the teenage girl between January 2015 and January 2016, while the 18-year-old girl was assaulted nearly three years later on June 15 2019.

One woman, who Neish touched sexually over her clothing with his fingers, was assaulted between April 1 and 30 2018.

A jury found him guilty of all three charges involving the three victims.

During the sentencing hearing, Neish’s defence advocate Neil Shand told the court that his client still did not admit his guilt in relation to these offences.

“He does not accept he took part in these offences,” Mr Shand said.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff William Summer made Neish subject to a three-year community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Neish subject to the sex offender’s register for three years and ordered him to take part in a sexual offender’s programme.

The sheriff additionally put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Neish cannot contact or approach any of his victims for five years.

