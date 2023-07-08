Man found guilty of sexually assaulting women and teenager avoids prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting women and teenager avoids prison sentence

Kris Neish was found guilty of three sexual assaults after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By David McPhee
A man who was found guilty of sex offences involving two women and a teenage girl has been placed on the sex offender’s register.

Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of three sexual assaults involving intimate touching of females over the course of more than four years.

The 33-year-old was convicted of touching one woman’s private parts over her clothing while she was both awake and asleep and unable to give consent.

Neish, of Bayview Court, Aberdeen, additionally touched the woman’s leg.

Accused assaulted teen

He was also found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman by touching her breasts and vagina in 2019.

The court heard Neish, an IT technician, also touched a girl on the leg in a sexual manner when she was between 14 and 15 years of age.

It was also stated that each assault occurred within a property between January 1 2015 and 15 June 2019.

According to the charges Neish was convicted of, he sexually assaulted the teenage girl between January 2015 and January 2016, while the 18-year-old girl was assaulted nearly three years later on June 15 2019.

One woman, who Neish touched sexually over her clothing with his fingers, was assaulted between April 1 and 30 2018.

A jury found him guilty of all three charges involving the three victims.

During the sentencing hearing, Neish’s defence advocate Neil Shand told the court that his client still did not admit his guilt in relation to these offences.

“He does not accept he took part in these offences,” Mr Shand said.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff William Summer made Neish subject to a three-year community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

He also made Neish subject to the sex offender’s register for three years and ordered him to take part in a sexual offender’s programme.

The sheriff additionally put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Neish cannot contact or approach any of his victims for five years.

