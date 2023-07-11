‘I slice people’: Man threatened to behead bookmaker after she finished work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I slice people’: Man threatened to behead bookmaker after she finished work

Ian Gray also admitted telling a Scotmid shop worker that he would slash her face.

By David McPhee
Ian Gray has avoided going to prison after he threatened a bookmaker and retail staff. Image: DC Thomson.
Ian Gray has avoided going to prison after he threatened a bookmaker and retail staff. Image: DC Thomson.

A prolific thief has avoided a prison sentence after telling a female bookmaker he would wait for her to finish her shift and “cut her head off”.

Ian Gray appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted to threatening workers after being ordered to leave a number of shops in Aberdeen.

The 41-year-old also warned a Scotmid worker he would “slash” her face if he saw her in the street.

Both women, and a male security at Union Square, were left shaken by Gray’s threats to harm them, the court heard.

Gray, who suffers from a longstanding drug problem, has numerous previous convictions for assault and robbery.

Ian Gray: ‘I’ll wait for you tonight’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 3.25pm on May 2 this year, Gray was spotted in the Scotmid store on Union Street by a staff member.

“The witness was aware that the accused was barred from the store and so asked him to leave,” she said.

“The accused then became annoyed and said to her: ‘See when I see you out on the street? I’m going to slash your face.’

“The woman was left shaken by this incident.”

On another occasion on May 30 this year, Gray entered Ladbrokes on Guild Street and was again asked to leave due to being banned from the premises.

Ms Laird said Gray then stated: “I’ll wait for you tonight. I have a blade. I’ll cut your head off. I slice people.”

The court also heard about an incident at Union Square shopping centre on June 5 this year where a security guard was asked to remove Gray from the complex.

As he did so, Gray shouted and swore at the guard, which left him “intimidated”, Ms Laird said.

Gray, of West North Street, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to three charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Ian Gray leaving court in Aberdeen.
Ian Gray has a number of previous assault and robbery convictions. Image: DC Thomson.

His solicitor Stuart Beveridge told the court that his client had “deteriorated” during this period and had fallen back into heavy drug use.

“Mr Gray understands that with his record he can go straight back to prison,” Mr Beveridge said.

“He seemed to be doing well for a period of time and he wants to get his drug use under control.

“All his offending behaviour is linked to his substance abuse and mental health.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Gray that he had been “seriously considering” imposing a custodial sentence.

“But having heard what’s been said on your behalf I’m prepared to impose a community order,” he said.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Cooke made Gray subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years.

“I have some hesitation in imposing this order due to your ability to cooperate – if you breach this order you will go to prison,” the sheriff warned Gray.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cocaine. Image: Shutterstock
Repeat offender dodges seven year sentence over THIRD conviction
A sign warning of deer on a foggy day, cars are driving past with headlights on
Covid lockdowns had little impact on deer vehicle collisions
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Five points for man who reversed into unmarked police car
The Granite City bar at Aberdeen airport
Aberdeen airport's bid to start selling booze at 3.30am rejected by council
A police cordon was erected at the end of South Crown Street. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
Man found dead in Aberdeen wooded area
Dead bird on stones on Stonehaven beach with town behind.
More than 300 dead birds cleared from Stonehaven beach amidst bird flu concerns
Malcolm Ritchie sitting in the scooter he used on the Loganair flight with wheelchair next to him.
'Completely humiliated': 6ft 2ins disabled passenger's fury at having to squeeze out '3ft door'…
Arlo Skene, 2, Zac Skene, 5, Reni Bryden, 2 building sand castles this morning!  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: School summer holidays get off to a scorching start
aberdeen airport
easyJet cancellations: Aberdeen flights unaffected
An artist impression of the proposed watersports pavilion near Huntly
Huntly group's £230,000 'adventure tourism' vision to attract kayakers and paddleboarders to beauty spot