North-east MSP blames ‘significant doctor shortage’ as new patients struggle to register at Aberdeen GPs

New patients in the Aberdeen area have been struggling to register at GP practices across the city due to “significant challenges”.

Former councillor Freddie John’s parents recently moved from Edinburgh to the Broomhill area of Aberdeen.

However, when they tried to register with Great Western Medical Practice and Whinhill Medical Practice, the two closest GP surgeries to them, they were told both practices were closed to new patients.

The former Conservative councillor said his parents, both in their 70s, were advised to fill in an online form and they would be given a doctor somewhere in the city.

However, his dad does not drive and his mum has mobility issues following an ankle replacement.

They were left anxious about where their new GP could be.

On Friday, the couple was told to register at Newburn Health Centre, which is over a mile away from their area. Mr John described it as “really not ideal” for his parents.

He added: “I just want my parents to be happy that they know where their doctor is in Aberdeen, and to feel comfortable here in Aberdeen and not nervous about being able to see a doctor – especially at their age.”

Requests from practices to close lists ‘fully considered’ by group

An Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) spokesman said practices are facing “significant challenges”.

He added the team “welcomes” the chance to speak to patients individually about placing them in a practice suitable for them.

The spokesman said: “Our local Patient Services Department supports patients to identify a new practice. If the patient has any issue with the practice or practices identified, the PSD can contact the City Primary Care Team. The team will then liaise directly and welcomes the chance to speak to patients individually about placing them with a practice, especially if they need to discuss any transportation or disability issues.

“We have worked with GP practices, NHS Grampian colleagues, the Local Medical Council, and the local GP sub-committee to work out the best way forward on the issue of closed patient lists in Aberdeen. We understand that practices are facing significant challenges and that we need to balance these challenges against the impact on residents and the wider health and social care system arising from closed lists.

“Any requests from practices to close their lists are being fully considered by this group and will be subject to due process.”

MSP writes to health secretary about Aberdeen GP waits

North East MSP Liam Kerr wrote to Health Secretary Michael Matheson after talking to families affected.

He explained Aberdeen has seen a “noticeable education” in the number of GP surgeries taking on new patients and said there is a “serious doctor shortage” in the city.

Mr Kerr said: “We lost Carden last year and Great Western had to merge with another practice because of staffing issues.

“Some people are being sent miles to attend appointments – if they can get one in time.

“Month-long waiting times for appointments are now a common complaint.

“This is not the fault of anyone toiling in these surgeries. There is a serious doctor shortage and that is having a knock-on effect on every service they provide.”

The Conservative MSP is now urging Mr Matheson to take action to help people in the north-east.

“Last year I told the former health secretary, who is now first minister, that thousands of north-east patients are being cast adrift each year because his government is not recruiting enough GPs.

“And after hearing from even more Aberdonians about closed lists and waiting times, I have put this to Humza Yousaf’s successor. It’s time one of the SNP’s cabinet secretaries did something to help people in the north-east.”

‘We’re clear patients who need to be seen should always be seen’

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are clear that patients who need to see a GP should always be seen. We have already delivered a record number of GPs working in Scotland, with more per head than any other country in the UK, and we are making good progress on our commitment to recruit at least 800 new GPs by 2027. Since 2017, Scotland’s GP headcount has increased by 291 to a record high of 5,209 in 2022.”

She added more than 3,220 healthcare professionals have been recruited into multi-disciplinary teams to support GPs, and that £20,000 bursaries are offered to GPs to increase hard-to-fill vacancies.

She added: “Trainee recruitment last year was the most successful year of any of the last five, with 99% of GP training posts filled.”