North-east MSP blames ‘significant doctor shortage’ as new patients struggle to register at Aberdeen GPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east MSP blames ‘significant doctor shortage’ as new patients struggle to register at Aberdeen GPs

North East MSP Liam Kerr has written to the health secretary after talking to families affected.

By Lauren Taylor
Great Western Medical Practice on Seafield Road, Aberdeen, has "proactively" begun speaking to other clinics about joining forces.
New patients were turned away from Great Western Medical Practice recently. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

New patients in the Aberdeen area have been struggling to register at GP practices across the city due to “significant challenges”.

Former councillor Freddie John’s parents recently moved from Edinburgh to the Broomhill area of Aberdeen.

However, when they tried to register with Great Western Medical Practice and Whinhill Medical Practice, the two closest GP surgeries to them, they were told both practices were closed to new patients.

The former Conservative councillor said his parents, both in their 70s, were advised to fill in an online form and they would be given a doctor somewhere in the city.

However, his dad does not drive and his mum has mobility issues following an ankle replacement.

They were left anxious about where their new GP could be.

On Friday, the couple was told to register at Newburn Health Centre, which is over a mile away from their area. Mr John described it as “really not ideal” for his parents.

He added: “I just want my parents to be happy that they know where their doctor is in Aberdeen, and to feel comfortable here in Aberdeen and not nervous about being able to see a doctor – especially at their age.”

Requests from practices to close lists ‘fully considered’ by group

An Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) spokesman said practices are facing “significant challenges”.

He added the team “welcomes” the chance to speak to patients individually about placing them in a practice suitable for them.

Whinhill Medical Practice is also not accepting new patients. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

The spokesman said: “Our local Patient Services Department supports patients to identify a new practice. If the patient has any issue with the practice or practices identified, the PSD can contact the City Primary Care Team. The team will then liaise directly and welcomes the chance to speak to patients individually about placing them with a practice, especially if they need to discuss any transportation or disability issues.

“We have worked with GP practices, NHS Grampian colleagues, the Local Medical Council, and the local GP sub-committee to work out the best way forward on the issue of closed patient lists in Aberdeen. We understand that practices are facing significant challenges and that we need to balance these challenges against the impact on residents and the wider health and social care system arising from closed lists.

“Any requests from practices to close their lists are being fully considered by this group and will be subject to due process.”

MSP writes to health secretary about Aberdeen GP waits

North East MSP Liam Kerr wrote to Health Secretary Michael Matheson after talking to families affected.

He explained Aberdeen has seen a “noticeable education” in the number of GP surgeries taking on new patients and said there is a “serious doctor shortage” in the city.

Liam Kerr MSP

Mr Kerr said: “We lost Carden last year and Great Western had to merge with another practice because of staffing issues.

“Some people are being sent miles to attend appointments – if they can get one in time.

“Month-long waiting times for appointments are now a common complaint.

“This is not the fault of anyone toiling in these surgeries. There is a serious doctor shortage and that is having a knock-on effect on every service they provide.”

The Conservative MSP is now urging Mr Matheson to take action to help people in the north-east.

“Last year I told the former health secretary, who is now first minister, that thousands of north-east patients are being cast adrift each year because his government is not recruiting enough GPs.

“And after hearing from even more Aberdonians about closed lists and waiting times, I have put this to Humza Yousaf’s successor. It’s time one of the SNP’s cabinet secretaries did something to help people in the north-east.”

‘We’re clear patients who need to be seen should always be seen’

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are clear that patients who need to see a GP should always be seen. We have already delivered a record number of GPs working in Scotland, with more per head than any other country in the UK, and we are making good progress on our commitment to recruit at least 800 new GPs by 2027. Since 2017, Scotland’s GP headcount has increased by 291 to a record high of 5,209 in 2022.”

She added more than 3,220 healthcare professionals have been recruited into multi-disciplinary teams to support GPs, and that £20,000 bursaries are offered to GPs to increase hard-to-fill vacancies.

She added: “Trainee recruitment last year was the most successful year of any of the last five, with 99% of GP training posts filled.”

‘We’re being held hostage’: Aberdeen patients banned from switching GPs

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

An array of sports cars at Supercar Day in the Shire.
Supercar Day in the Shire: Owners urged to show off motors for good cause
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood's boss on North Sea strikes, going green and the firm's 'winning' strategy
Andrii Brynza with an ink drawing of Gilcomston Church in Aberdeen. The Ukrainian hopes to go to Robert Gordon's University next semester.
Ukrainian refugee pens stunning drawings of Aberdeen's most iconic buildings
Graham Lennox has run Doonies Rare Breeds Farm since 1994.
'Breaks my heart': P&J readers react to Doonies Farm closure
Filip Cegar doing exercises in a gym.
Teen 'broken in half' in freak sledging accident to climb Eiffel Tower - just…
Police officer dressed in his uniform.
Police hunt for blue pick-up truck after man found injured in Alford
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Troon man's foul-mouthed tirade of abuse towards Aberdeen police officers
Where will you be heading to during Aberdeen Restaurant Week this August? Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: New venues revealed for August return
From left, Thomas Nicolson, with dad Craig, mum Sarah and brother Ben enjoying a day at Doonies Farm. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: More than 40 years of happy memories at Doonies Rare Breeds Farm…
Sophie Hannah, director, SBP Accountants & Business Advisers.
From work experience to north-east company director in just over 10 years