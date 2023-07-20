‘Crack cocaine’ worth £27k sniffed out by police dog in Aberdeen

A police sniffer dog has helped uncover thousands of pounds worth of crack cocaine in Aberdeen.

North-east police officers discovered the £27,000 haul whilst executing a drug warrant in Aberdeen.

Sniffer dog, Storm, became the hero of the hour as she unearthed the massive haul of drugs.

Two men were then arrested and charged.

Storm is now enjoying “some downtime with her favourite toy” as north-east police officers wrote online:

“PDStorm and S371 supported @PSOSNorthEast officers when they executed a drugs warrant in Aberdeen.

“Thanks to Storm’s nose approximately £27,000 worth of suspected “Crack Cocaine” was recovered.

“Two men were arrested and charged. Time for some downtime with her favourite toy!”