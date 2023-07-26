Celebration to be held for pioneering Aberdeen scientist who developed world’s first MRI scanner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebration to be held for pioneering Aberdeen scientist who developed world’s first MRI scanner

Professor John Mallard led the development of the first full body scanner, and now a celebration of his life is being held at Aberdeen University.

By Sivaranjini Sethulakshmi
Professor Mallard stands with the Mark-1 Scanner
A proud Prof Mallard standing with his Mark-1 scanner

A special event commemorating an Aberdeen scientist who pioneered the development of MRI scanners will be held next month.

Professor John Mallard, who died in February 2021 aged 94, led the team which built the first whole-body MRI scanner, transforming medical treatment around the world.

Now Aberdeen University has announced plans for a memorial event for him, bringing together family, friends, colleagues and the public.

The celebration is being held at King’s College Chapel, at the university, on August 19. Booking is now open.

Professor John Mallard pioneered the development of MRI scanners.

‘Proud Aberdeen holds a place in medical history’

His children, John and Katriona, said he would have been deeply touched by the post-humous celebration in his “adoptive city”.

They said: “We hope as many people as possible will be able to join us either in person or online to pay tribute to his life and achievements, especially as funeral arrangements were very restricted due to Covid lockdowns.

“Our father was born and raised in Northampton and met our Aberdonian mother, Fiona, in London.

“When an opportunity arose at Aberdeen University, they were both delighted to be able to come ‘home’. It meant a lot to our father that he was able to make his MRI breakthrough in the city and he was very proud that Aberdeen holds a place in medical history.”

Prof John Mallard with two of his awards, his OBE and the Royal College of Radiologists Gold Medal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Legacy lives on

Prof Mallard has been widely celebrated across the city and was awarded an OBE in 1992, the same year he retired from the university.

He was also awarded the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen in 2004 for his pioneering work in medical imaging.

Prof Mallard – described as a “pioneer” – donated many of his medals and wards to the Aberdeen Medico-Chirurgical Society and these are on display at the Suttie Centre at Foresterhill.

At the time, the professor said: “My wife Fiona and I hope that the medals will serve as a permanent reminder of the terrific stir and excitement which the work here caused at the time, in the scientific and medical world.”

His contribution to medical imaging continued long after the development of MRI. He also led advancements other imaging technology such as Positron Emission Tomography (PET), knowing tools like this would become a powerful weapon in the fight against disease.

Leading the way for the revolutionary imager, Professor John Mallard (left) with his team from the Department of Medical Physics.

Medical imaging work continues

Aberdeen University’s principal and vice-chancellor George Boyne encouraged people to attend the memorial to pay tribute to his legacy.

He said: “Prof Mallard was a pioneer with a vision of what physics could bring to healthcare. The success of that vision can be seen in hospitals and treatments around the world today.

“His legacy is also keenly felt in Aberdeen. The University of Aberdeen continues to push boundaries in medical imaging with the development of the world’s first Field Cycling Imaging scanner, which is due to be operational and scanning patients within a new dedicated suite at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in 2023.”

