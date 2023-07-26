Thousands expected to attend this year’s Turriff Show as excitement builds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands expected to attend this year’s Turriff Show as excitement builds

Scotland's biggest two-day agricultural show will take place on Sunday and Monday.

By Chris Cromar
Man holding a sheep with the crowd looking on.
The Turriff Show is a highlight in the agricultural calendar. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Excitement is mounting in the Aberdeenshire town of Turriff as it plays host to to Scotland’s biggest two-day agricultural show this weekend.

The Turriff Show, which has been running since 1864, will take place on Sunday July 30 and Monday July 31 at The Haughs.

The two-day event is expected to attract 24,000 visitors, with 300 stands and 1,500 classes of livestock, working dogs, poultry and vintage vehicles on display.

Crowds at the Turriff Show.
About 24,000 people is expected to attend the two-day event. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Although the event is still a few days away, the glitzy Turriff Ladies Day kicked things off on Sunday with a marquee show at The Haughs.

In January, Kevin Gray became the organisation’s president, David Allan took on the role of senior vice-president and the junior vice-president position went to John Ledingham Jnr.

Four people standing next to each other.
The presidential team comprises of David Allan (senior vice-president), Kevin Gray (president), Gail Greig (secretary) and John Ledingham Jnr (junior vice-president).

The association appointed Gail Greig as its secretary, and along with more than 80 committee members, their role is to ensure that the event is a success.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “A lot of the committee members and the presidential team are farmers themselves, or they have a farming related business.

Agriculture remains ‘heart of the show’

“It is absolutely the heart of the show and always has been since the show started. All of its roots are steeped in the history of farming in the area.”

In May, former Turriff Show president Graeme Mackie visited pupils from Monquhitter Primary School in Cuminestown to plant potatoes.

These will be harvested on both days of the show and used to create dishes by chef Catriona Frankitti.

As one of Scotland’s most important shows of its kind, judging of flocks play a central role and this year’s event will see cattle, sheep and heavy horses judged on the Monday.

Well-known cattle, sheep and horse breeders from across the UK will judge the various breed classes.

Princess Anne inspects a horse, with a man standing next to her.
HRH The Princess Royal inspects champions at last year’s Turriff Show. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

One of the main highlights on the Sunday is the grand parade of horses, ponies and donkeys, while Monday will see the cattle and Clydesdale Horses being paraded.

Other events involving animals includes BSJA show jumping, pony carriage driving, sulky racing and a dog show.

Other entertainment over the two days includes Highland dancing, a funfair run by Codona’s Amusement Park, a “dinosaur invasion” and a classic car display.

Horse getting pulled by two people on cart.
Horses play an important role in the show. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The spokeswoman continued: “It’s a big part of the community and it’s also a fantastic opportunity to really showcase the region’s food and farming, and also all of the amazing drinks that we produce in the region as well.

“I know that a couple of the most popular parts of the show are seeing the livestock and the horses, but also being able to taste the produce that comes from the land.

‘It’s just a great day’

“The EQ food and drink pavilion is also really popular, because people can go in and try the local food and drink, and they can also buy. Food and farming really is at the heart of what the Turriff Show is.

“Whatever age you are, whether you’re a farmer or not, it’s just a great day.”

