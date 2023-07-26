Thousands expected to attend this year’s Turriff Show as excitement builds

Excitement is mounting in the Aberdeenshire town of Turriff as it plays host to to Scotland’s biggest two-day agricultural show this weekend.

The Turriff Show, which has been running since 1864, will take place on Sunday July 30 and Monday July 31 at The Haughs.

The two-day event is expected to attract 24,000 visitors, with 300 stands and 1,500 classes of livestock, working dogs, poultry and vintage vehicles on display.

Although the event is still a few days away, the glitzy Turriff Ladies Day kicked things off on Sunday with a marquee show at The Haughs.

In January, Kevin Gray became the organisation’s president, David Allan took on the role of senior vice-president and the junior vice-president position went to John Ledingham Jnr.

The association appointed Gail Greig as its secretary, and along with more than 80 committee members, their role is to ensure that the event is a success.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “A lot of the committee members and the presidential team are farmers themselves, or they have a farming related business.

Agriculture remains ‘heart of the show’

“It is absolutely the heart of the show and always has been since the show started. All of its roots are steeped in the history of farming in the area.”

In May, former Turriff Show president Graeme Mackie visited pupils from Monquhitter Primary School in Cuminestown to plant potatoes.

These will be harvested on both days of the show and used to create dishes by chef Catriona Frankitti.

As one of Scotland’s most important shows of its kind, judging of flocks play a central role and this year’s event will see cattle, sheep and heavy horses judged on the Monday.

Well-known cattle, sheep and horse breeders from across the UK will judge the various breed classes.

One of the main highlights on the Sunday is the grand parade of horses, ponies and donkeys, while Monday will see the cattle and Clydesdale Horses being paraded.

Other events involving animals includes BSJA show jumping, pony carriage driving, sulky racing and a dog show.

Other entertainment over the two days includes Highland dancing, a funfair run by Codona’s Amusement Park, a “dinosaur invasion” and a classic car display.

The spokeswoman continued: “It’s a big part of the community and it’s also a fantastic opportunity to really showcase the region’s food and farming, and also all of the amazing drinks that we produce in the region as well.

“I know that a couple of the most popular parts of the show are seeing the livestock and the horses, but also being able to taste the produce that comes from the land.

‘It’s just a great day’

“The EQ food and drink pavilion is also really popular, because people can go in and try the local food and drink, and they can also buy. Food and farming really is at the heart of what the Turriff Show is.

“Whatever age you are, whether you’re a farmer or not, it’s just a great day.”