New Peterhead festival to champion north-east seafood

Europe’s top white-fish port will provide the backdrop for a new north-east food and drink festival this autumn.

SeaFest Peterhead has been organised to champion the area’s valuable seafood sector.

Organisers are already hailing the new addition to the Blue Toon’s social calendar as a “must see”.

It is due to take place at the harbour on Saturday September 9 from 11am to 4pm.

Region’s rich fishing heritage will be showcased during SeaFest Peterhead

Billed as a “fin-tastic” extravaganza to “shell-ebrate” the bounty of the sea, it will showcase the rich fishing heritage of Peterhead and the wider north-east region.

A seafood market will give visitors a chance to sample and buy some of the finest produce in Aberdeenshire.

And some of the local catch will feature in cooking demonstrations by leading chefs.

There will be live music and children’s activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Educational exhibits will allow festivalgoers to dive deep into the north-east’s fascinating seafood history.

SeaFest is the result of a collaborative effort by businesses and community groups in Peterhead and beyond. Sponsors already backing the event include Seafood Scotland, Seafish, Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) and Aberdeenshire Council.

Seafood from the north-east has global reputation

Jimmy Buchan, managing director of Peterhead firm Amity Fish Company, and chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association, is chairman of the SeaFest Peterhead steering group.

Mr Buchan said: “Our seafood is renowned worldwide, and having SeaFest Peterhead on the quayside of Peterhead harbour is an opportunity to showcase what we do from sea to plate. SeaFest will put a spotlight on every element of the sector from the fishermen fishing to processing, supply chain and hospitality. It will highlight the skills and passion that has made Peterhead famous for its fish.

“The longer-term view is that SeaFest will become an annual event that showcases our long-standing heritage, while inspiring the children of today to get involved in the industry and understand the future of this sustainable food chain.”

Highlights of SeaFest Peterhead 2023 include:

A marketplace along the quayside on Seagate will offer a wide range of products, including freshly caught fish, shellfish and other seafood delicacies. Local suppliers will showcase their seafood and provide opportunities for visitors to buy and sample.

Culinary experts will deliver interactive cooking demonstrations, sharing expertise and techniques to prepare mouthwatering seafood dishes. Local hospitality industry students will be invited to showcase their talents too, using local produce. Visitors will be able to learn tips and tricks to boost their culinary skills and discover new recipes.

Displays and other exhibits will offer insights into the sustainable fishing practices used by local fishers, while also celebrating the area’s strong seafood heritage. Experts will provide educational sessions on responsible seafood consumption, highlighting the importance of informed choice.

Live music and family-friendly activities, including interactive games and educational sessions, aimed at encouraging interest in seafood, fishing and marine conservation.

Richard Baird, of PPA, said: “The event will highlight the quality and variety of seafood produce on our own doorstep in tandem with the healthy lifestyle that seafood provides.”

Seafood Scotland chief executive Donna Fordyce said: “Peterhead is a landmark location for the Scottish seafood sector and this festival is a celebration of its significant value, not only to the north-east of Scotland, but to the country as a whole.

“We hope locals and those from further afield will come along and learn more about the breadth of the seafood industry they have on their doorstep.”