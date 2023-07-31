New Peterhead festival to champion north-east seafood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Peterhead festival to champion north-east seafood

The organisers of the inaugural SeaFest event are promising 'fin-tastic' fun for all.

SeaFest Peterhead chairman Jimmy Buchan
SeaFest Peterhead chairman Jimmy Buchan. Image: Julia Bryce
By Keith Findlay

Europe’s top white-fish port will provide the backdrop for a new north-east food and drink festival this autumn.

SeaFest Peterhead has been organised to champion the area’s valuable seafood sector.

Organisers are already hailing the new addition to the Blue Toon’s social calendar as a “must see”.

It is due to take place at the harbour on Saturday September 9 from 11am to 4pm.

Region’s rich fishing heritage will be showcased during SeaFest Peterhead

Billed as a “fin-tastic” extravaganza to “shell-ebrate” the bounty of the sea, it will showcase the rich fishing heritage of Peterhead and the wider north-east region.

A seafood market will give visitors a chance to sample and buy some of the finest produce in Aberdeenshire.

And some of the local catch will feature in cooking demonstrations by leading chefs.

Peterhead fishermen landing their catch.
Peterhead fishermen landing their catch. Image: Julia Bryce

There will be live music and children’s activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Educational exhibits will allow festivalgoers to dive deep into the north-east’s fascinating seafood history.

SeaFest is the result of a collaborative effort by businesses and community groups in Peterhead and beyond. Sponsors already backing the event include Seafood Scotland, Seafish, Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) and Aberdeenshire Council.

Seafood from the north-east has global reputation

Jimmy Buchan, managing director of Peterhead firm Amity Fish Company, and chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association, is chairman of the SeaFest Peterhead steering group.

Mr Buchan said: “Our seafood is renowned worldwide, and having SeaFest Peterhead on the quayside of Peterhead harbour is an opportunity to showcase what we do from sea to plate. SeaFest will put a spotlight on every element of the sector from the fishermen fishing to processing, supply chain and hospitality. It will highlight the skills and passion that has made Peterhead famous for its fish.

“The longer-term view is that SeaFest will become an annual event that showcases our long-standing heritage, while inspiring the children of today to get involved in the industry and understand the future of this sustainable food chain.”

Having SeaFest Peterhead on the quayside of Peterhead harbour is an opportunity to showcase what we do from sea to plate.”

Jimmy Buchan, SeaFest Peterhead chairman

Scottish scallops.
Scottish scallops. Image: Seafish

Highlights of SeaFest Peterhead 2023 include:

  • A marketplace along the quayside on Seagate will offer a wide range of products, including freshly caught fish, shellfish and other seafood delicacies. Local suppliers will showcase their seafood and provide opportunities for visitors to buy and sample.
  • Culinary experts will deliver interactive cooking demonstrations, sharing expertise and techniques to prepare mouthwatering seafood dishes. Local hospitality industry students will be invited to showcase their talents too, using local produce. Visitors will be able to learn tips and tricks to boost their culinary skills and discover new recipes.
  • Displays and other exhibits will offer insights into the sustainable fishing practices used by local fishers, while also celebrating the area’s strong seafood heritage. Experts will provide educational sessions on responsible seafood consumption, highlighting the importance of informed choice.
  • Live music and family-friendly activities, including interactive games and educational sessions, aimed at encouraging interest in seafood, fishing and marine conservation.
North-east caught lobster takes centre stage in this mouthwatering thermidore dish.
North-east caught lobster takes centre stage in this mouthwatering thermidore dish. Image: Seafish

Richard Baird, of PPA, said: “The event will highlight the quality and variety of seafood produce on our own doorstep in tandem with the healthy lifestyle that seafood provides.”

Seafood Scotland chief executive Donna Fordyce said: “Peterhead is a landmark location for the Scottish seafood sector and this festival is a celebration of its significant value, not only to the north-east of Scotland, but to the country as a whole.

“We hope locals and those from further afield will come along and learn more about the breadth of the seafood industry they have on their doorstep.”

